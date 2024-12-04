NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Topian, the NEOM food company, has inaugurated its first high-tech greenhouse in Oxagon, NEOM’s reimagined industrial city on the Red Sea coast. The opening of the climate-resilient agricultural asset, in northwest Saudi Arabia, aims to pilot sustainable localized production enabled by high-technology solutions.

Located in Oxagon’s dedicated innovation district – Oxagon Innovation Bay – the first Topian greenhouse spans four hectares of state-of-the-art facilities. As part of Topian’s mission to redefine food production through innovative, sustainable food systems, the pilot aims to optimize productivity and crop quality, while minimizing inputs, especially the use of natural resources such as water and energy.

Dr. Juan Carlos Motamayor, CEO of Topian, said: "This project is exciting because this first set of high-tech greenhouses enables us to control the climate for plant growth in an environmentally friendly manner, producing almost four thousand tons of fruit and vegetables, while developing AI-driven predictive models for the operation of more efficient greenhouses elsewhere in the region. It represents a positive step towards boosting regional and national food security and transforming food systems in Saudi Arabia and other arid regions affected by climate change.”

Vishal Wanchoo, CEO of Oxagon, added: “This pilot aims to deliver, at scale, sustainably produced ingredients that NEOM residents and hospitality partners will be able to use – demonstrating an entirely localized ‘farm-to-table’ supply chain. Together with Topian, we are taking the next step in utilizing clean technology to change industry for the better.”

The first phase, focused on modulating climate parameters and assessing the suitability of different crops in varied production systems, will test various configurations and automation. Cooling efficiency will be one of the key parameters. Topian’s scientists and technicians will optimize energy and water use through existing and novel cooling technologies and radiation control, leveraging in the future NEOM’s extensive photovoltaic network.

Fruit and vegetable trials will identify which produce performs best in local conditions, analyzing taste, color and texture to deliver a superior consumer experience. The goal is to provide consumers with year-round availability of local produce, like lettuce, tomatoes and strawberries, which will be fresher, tastier, and produced more sustainably.

Topian will use this pilot to inform optimal crop growing conditions. The investment in high-technology production facilities establishes a testbed for other companies looking to develop diverse products and services to meet global demands. The opening of the facilities also marks another milestone in realizing NEOM’s vision to establish sustainable industries of the future.

The construction of this key asset has been achieved through an international partnership with Van der Hoeven, a Dutch pioneer in horticultural technology.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation. NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom, or email media@neom.com.

About Topian

Topian, the NEOM Food Company, exists to use resourcefulness and creativity to transform the way food is grown, supplied and consumed. Tasty, nutritious, sustainable food is our promise. For people who care about their health and the planet, Topian offers high-quality, responsibly sourced food products and innovative services in the key focus areas of climate-proof agriculture, regenerative aquaculture, novel foods, personalized nutrition and sustainable food supply. We spare individuals time and effort by enabling them to make conscious food choices, because we guarantee that our products are good for both people and the planet.

As we strive to develop safe, reliable food systems, we are applying scientific breakthroughs and embedding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles into all aspects of our business from sourcing to packaging. To ensure that we are operating sustainably, ethically and in a way that resonates with today's conscious consumers, we are producing more with less, improving soil and bringing life to the desert, developing resilient ecosystems, reducing our carbon footprint, promoting smart farming practices, encouraging healthier food choices, implementing strong ethical codes of conduct, and nurturing Saudi talent in the food industry. Our business activities contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Saudi Vision 2030, enhancing food security and overcoming global food-system challenges.

For further information, visit www.neom.com/en-us/our-business/sectors/food, or email Topian@neom.com