DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Having recently announced the launch of Data Guru - an all new one-stop solution for all homeseeker queries, Property Finder has revealed some of the best neighborhoods to consider for different kinds of homeseekers in the UAE based on listing data from the last twelve months as of today, powered by Data Guru. Homeseekers can search on the platform for most updated listings data to support a seamless homefinding experience.

Budget-friendly: Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai Land, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Sports City are good budget-friendly options to look at in New Dubai. The average price in these areas for one bedroom apartments is around AED 46,000 per year for rentals and AED 532,000 for ownership. Some of Old Dubai’s much-loved cultural neighborhoods including Al Qusais, Deira and Bur Dubai also have a lot of budget friendly options to offer. In Sharjah, some of the price-friendly neighborhoods include one bedroom apartments in Al Khan available for rent around AED 23,000 and Muwaileh around AED 20,000 per year. To assess budgets better, Price Map offers a snapshot of the pricing of properties for rent and sale on an affordability heatmap, enabling home seekers to easily identify areas that won’t put a strain on their budget.

Green areas: Love the lush greens surrounded by fresh air and parks? Look no further! Sharjah’s newest hotspot - Aljada offers a range of affordable housing options, along with Al Rahmanya and Tilal City. Average price for a studio apartment rental in Aljada is around AED 23,000 per year, while ownership prices for two bedroom villas are around AED1,392,000. A variety of rental and ownership options in Dubai also offer greener housing options to choose from. These include the Greens, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Al Barari, Mirdif and Damac Hills. With average one bedroom apartment rentals costing around AED 67,000 per year and ownership priced at AED 893,000, these communities offer access to well-planned facilities along with gated projects, designed for the wellbeing of residents and visitors alike.

Luxury: Among Dubai’s most upscale neighborhoods are Business Bay, DIFC, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Residences. With a host of premium facilities on offer, average rents in these areas for one bedroom apartments are around AED 110,500 per year, while ownership is around AED 1,626,500. Al Majaz and Maryam Island offer luxury living options in Sharjah, with average ownership prices for two bedrooms costing around AED 638,000 and AED 1,026,000 respectively. Without a doubt in Abu Dhabi, some of the most premium properties offer island style living with uninterrupted comfort in Yas, Al Maryah and Saadiyat.

Family-friendly: Al Barsha, Arabian Ranches, Al Furjan, Motor City and Dubai Silicon Oasis are top locations to opt for a family-friendly address in Dubai. In Sharjah, homeseekers can look at Al Khan, Al Qasba and Al Taawun for greater convenience with a wide range of supermarkets, schools and malls nearby, along with easy connectivity to other Emirates. Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island, Mina Al Arab, Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Village are also some of the most suited areas with amazing amenities for parents and children alike. With average rents around AED 62,000 per year, for a one bedroom apartment, Al Raha Beach is one of the popular family-suited communities in Abu Dhabi. Having a home in any of these areas puts you in easy reach from top schools, community living centers, play areas and more.

Outdoor and sport lovers: Fancy a game or a walk every evening? If outdoors or sports are your priorities when looking for a house in Dubai, check out properties in Meydan, Greens, Jumeirah Golf Estates or Damac Hills using the Neighbourhood insights toggle on Data Guru. For Ajman, Al Zahya has some of the best options with villa ownership around AED 1,061,000 for three bedrooms. These areas provide ample access to open spaces, gyms, as well as dedicated cycling, running and walking tracks, tennis and football courts. Residential Insights also allows you to view the pricing of nearby towers, average historical prices, supply of residential units in the community, ratings and reviews, as well as building age and images.

Waterfront living: With plush views on offer, waterfront properties are increasingly becoming preferred in the city. Popular areas in Dubai include Al Sufouh, Jumeirah, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. Exclusive one-bedroom apartments with great blue views cost around AED 103,000 for rentals per year, while ownership begins at around AED 1,372,000. More people are also considering seafront communities like Al Marjan Island and Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah for the plenty of diverse housing options they offer. Al Marjan also offers two bedroom apartment options with average costs around AED 53,000 for rent per year and AED 1,038,000 for ownership.

Across all the above options, homeseekers have a wide range of rental and ownership options to choose from which can be easily assessed better by using the Rent vs Buy calculator on Data Guru, to find the most profitable option by calculating the potential monthly rent and mortgage costs.

“As demand for different living options continues to evolve, the UAE has got something to offer for every kind of homeseeker. Through Data Guru, we provide a range of easily accessible tools that offer industry-leading insights on pricing, communities, neighborhoods, rent vs buy advice etc. Homeseekers can also easily track new real estate developments and get more details about these to help support decision making in advance. And that is why Data Guru is a solution made to enhance home searches in the UAE, especially as we enter an era powered by increasing off-plan investments and rise in ownership. It’s an exciting time for real estate and we’re committed to playing our role in supporting this growth through our data-backed ecosystem, empowering homeseekers to make the best decisions,” said Christophe de Rassenfosse, Chief Product Officer at Property Finder.

Data Guru seeks to address critical pain points in the home search journey which include a time-intensive property research process, absence of comprehensive data, as well as lack of trust and transparency.

As Property Finder continues to transform the PropTech ecosystem by empowering home seekers with everything they need for an informed decision, the recently launched tool contributes to making the process easier. The new-age one-stop solution offers comprehensive data and insights for all kinds of homeseekers through a range of filters to choose from. Homeseekers can access Data Guru on https://www.propertyfinder.ae/ or on the Property Finder application, available for download on Google Play and Apple Store.

