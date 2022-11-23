DUBAI: Honey Deylami, Executive Partner and Leigh Williamson, Managing Director at LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty were recently honored as top brokers [AGZ(1] by the Dubai Land Department [AGZ(2] at Cityscape Dubai.

The two brokers were recognized for their contributions to Dubai’s growing real estate sector[AGZ(3] . Honey Deylami has over 17 years of experience, and in 2021 she closed as many as 51 property transactions totaling AED 2.3 billion, also transacting a total of AED 2.5 billion in 2022 year-to-date. With more than 16 years of experience in the real estate industry, Leigh Williamson has closed several significant sales in Dubai within the AED 600-700 million segment totaling over AED 8 billion worth of transactions in Dubai so far.

About LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Dubai, LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty focuses on residential and commercial luxury sales and leasing, luxury property management, institutional investments, and luxury project developments in the UAE and beyond. LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty is the biggest and strongest marketing and selling platform for luxury real estate in Dubai, making us the foremost luxury real estate brokerage in the market today.

We are focused on sourcing the best quality properties in premium residential areas such as Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay Island, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, and MBR City as well as the best apartments and penthouses in upscale buildings such as Four Seasons Residences Jumeirah, Mr. C Residences, Index Tower, W Residences, One Palm, The Address Residences, and One&Only private homes among others.

For more information, visit its award-winning website at www.luxhabitat.ae

