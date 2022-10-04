Cairo: As Egypt prepares to host and chair the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27) in Sharm EL Shiekh by next November, the Top 50 Forum collaborates with the Institute of National Planning (INP), DCarbon Sustainability Consultancy to launch “Women Towards Sustainability” seminar. The seminar introduces the first climate awareness training for women in business and female leaders, remarking the women’s role in addressing these changes, as women are rendered the worst affected segment, according to international reports. The seminar will take place on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022.



The session’s agenda entails an orientation about the coming COP 27 and its role in propelling international efforts in this regard, along with discussing women’s role in climate action. It will also raise awareness among women about the severity of these changes. As relevant studies proved, women are considered the most affected segment by climate change, either economically or socially.



Egypt has already taken serious steps to mitigate climate change, including the restructuring of the National Council for Climate Change chaired by Egypt’s Prime Minister, Moustafa Madbouly. Further, more economic sectors have been integrated into the climate action efforts in development. The climate change strategies of adaptation and mitigation are currently carried out, in collaboration with ministries and the Green Climate Fund to set a plan for attracting investments for positive climate action.



The seminar will be held in the presence of Dr. Ashraf Al Araby- President of INB-, Dr. Ehab Shalaby- CEO and Managing Director of the DCarbon-, Dr. Hesham Eissa, Former Egyptian Focal Point, UNFCCC, and Dr. Hala Abou Ali, Environmental Planning and Development Centre, Institute of National Planning (INP).



TOP 50 Women Forum is the first-of-its-kind platform that brings together female technocrats in Egypt. The forum was set up by 50 honorees recognized as the most influential women in the Egyptian economy during “Egypt For the Best Summit 2016”, which was held in January 2016 under the auspices of Egypt’s Prime Minister. The Forum targets to promote women’s role as key partners in socio-economic development. The Forum’s members are female ministers, and C-suite executives working for major companies operating in various economic sectors, as well as female entrepreneurs.

