Realiste, the AI-based proptech company revolutionizing the real estate industry, is thrilled to announce the unveiling of Dubai's top hidden gem waterfront locations, offering unparalleled access to water and redefining the concept of luxury living in the city.

While everyone is familiar with the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali, and neighboring locations like Bluewaters Island and Dubai Harbour, Realiste has delved deeper to identify a more intriguing and less obvious top list of locations with exceptional access to various water bodies in Dubai.

With the recent update to the “Index” platform, Realiste has introduced an exciting new feature that ranks locations based on the number of residential buildings with direct access to lakes, canals, and other water bodies. Through meticulous analysis and advanced technology, it has uncovered the hidden gems of Dubai's waterfront living.

1️. Jumeirah Bay Island. Located on a premium island, the cluster is adorned with luxurious apartments and villas. An impressive 98.4% of the residences in this location have direct access to the Persian Gulf. The renowned developer Meraas has played a significant role in shaping this exclusive waterfront destination. The property prices in this specific waterfront location are among the most expensive in Dubai. Average price: 11,471 AED per square foot.

2️. Jumeirah Islands. Situated within the bustling metropolis, Jumeirah Islands boasts a collection of islands where 97.7% of the homes have direct access to lakes. This location predominantly features low-rise luxury buildings developed by Nakheel. Average price: 1,339 AED per square foot.

3️. Dubai Creek Harbour Part 2. The cluster of Dubai Creek Harbour, located near the picturesque Scream River, offers direct waterfront access to 82.7% of the homes. It is included in the top 30% for rental demand and ranks among the top 10% of undervalued locations according to Realiste data. Average price: 2,154 AED per square foot.

Realiste's AI-powered platform has identified these exceptional waterfront locations based on their connectivity to water bodies and other key factors. The company aims to empower investors and residents with the information needed to make informed decisions and embrace the luxury and serenity of waterfront living.

"Our mission is to redefine the real estate landscape in Dubai, and these three waterfront locations embody the epitome of luxury living," said Alex Galtsev, CEO of Realiste. "Through our advanced technology and market insights, we are committed to guiding investors and residents towards the most desirable waterfront properties, offering an unparalleled living experience."

As Realiste continues to innovate and harness the power of AI, it remains at the forefront of transforming the real estate industry in Dubai and beyond. The company's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer experiences sets the stage for a new era of luxury living in the vibrant city.

About Realiste:

Realiste is a proptech company that develops AI-based products for real estate investments. The company uses cutting-edge technology to provide investors with valuable insights and data-driven solutions for making smarter investment decisions. In 2022, it was recognized as the leading artificial intelligence company in the UAE.

Realiste is committed to driving innovation and growth in the real estate industry, and is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the tech sector.

The company’s goal is to build the first real estate exchange that can help to identify the most profitable options in the market, allow purchase online within seconds directly from developers, and manage all the purchased assets in one place.

The company’s headquarters are located in Dubai. Overall, Realiste covers over 20 cities, including Riyadh, Jakarta, Abu Dhabi, London, New York, Bangkok, Dubai, and Bali island. By the end of 2023, the team aims to expand Realiste to more than 30 cities globally, partnering with local businesses that share the company’s vision and have an in-depth understanding of their markets.

Realiste has strong advisers on board, including representatives of top developers and business elites in the UAE. Among them is Fatima Al Jaber, Board Member and Head of Projects Committee at Al Jaber Group, who was listed in Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women in 2014. Another adviser is Ahmed Alenazi, the former CEO of STC Pay, the first fintech unicorn in Saudi Arabia. Realiste's team also includes other influential businessmen from the MENA region who provide the company with non-public information about the real estate market.