Dubai: Tomorrow World marked another milestone in Dubai’s thriving real estate sector, bringing together top brokers for an exclusive evening that spotlighted its record-selling flagship developments: Tomorrow Commercial Tower and Tomorrow 166. The immersive showcase reinforced the company’s bold vision for shaping Dubai’s future skyline, while highlighting its remarkable sales success - with Tomorrow Commercial Tower already 75% sold and Tomorrow 166 reaching the 50% milestone in record time.

Guests were invited to experience detailed models and presentations of both projects, providing an inside look at the design, amenities, and strategic positioning that set them apart. Beyond numbers, the event created a platform for brokers to engage directly with Tomorrow World’s leadership, exchange insights, and reaffirm their role as trusted partners in connecting global investors with Dubai’s most dynamic opportunities.

The gathering was also graced by the presence of distinguished attendees, including Mr. Xu Ma and his family, Mr. Paul Su, Chief Strategy Officer, and Mr. Yuan, Operations Director, further underscoring the importance of the evening in shaping Tomorrow World’s collaborative vision for Dubai’s real estate future.

Tomorrow Commercial Tower is redefining the business landscape with premium office spaces, retail units, and integrated amenities designed to attract high-value tenants and investors. Meanwhile, Tomorrow 166 is setting a new benchmark for residential living, offering meticulously crafted apartments, landscaped communal areas, and green spaces that blend modern luxury with lifestyle appeal. Together, these projects embody Tomorrow World’s philosophy of delivering design-led, investment-ready developments that elevate both the skyline and everyday life.

Mr. Ma, Chairman of Tomorrow World, commented:

"At Tomorrow World, our mission is not only to create landmark developments for today, but to design catalysts for how Dubai will live, work, and thrive tomorrow. These projects reflect our dedication to innovation, quality, and vibrant communities. Brokers are essential partners in this journey, and this gathering celebrates their role in shaping Dubai’s future alongside us."

The evening concluded with a reaffirmation of Tomorrow World’s commitment to aligning with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan and D33 Economic Agenda, supporting the city’s global ambitions with world-class projects, sustainable practices, and bold innovation.

To know more about Tomorrow World Group, visit https://en.tomorrowworldgroup.com/ or Follow the journey on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/tomorrowworlddeveloper/.

ABOUT TOMORROW WORLD DUBAI:

Tomorrow World Properties is the boutique real estate development arm of Tomorrow World Group, one of Dubai’s most dynamic and diversified business conglomerates. Established in 2022, the company is dedicated to shaping the future of urban living and commerce in the UAE by developing visionary, high-impact real estate projects. Rooted in the legacy of Tomorrow World Group—Dubai’s largest Chinese-owned trading house founded in 2002—Tomorrow World Properties brings to the industry a deep understanding of resilience, opportunity, and innovation. With over AED 1 billion in active asset deployment and a projected development pipeline exceeding AED 8 billion, the company is poised to redefine Dubai’s built environment through intelligent design, strategic locations, and future-ready infrastructure.