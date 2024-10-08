UAE – Toluna, a leading global market research consultancy, technology, and panel provider, is pushing the boundaries of innovation by offering AI-driven research solutions that prioritize creativity, quality, and client benefits. By seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence into every step of the research process, Toluna is helping businesses in UAE & the Gulf region make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions.

In today’s fast-paced markets, especially within the Gulf region, businesses need to respond rapidly to evolving consumer behavior. Toluna’s AI-powered solutions address these needs by offering a significant competitive advantage. By combining AI’s potential with human intelligence and expertise, a blended approach defined as ‘augmented intelligence’, the new AI-driven solutions enable clients to access critical insights more quickly, allowing them to stay ahead of market trends and make proactive confidently. These solutions reduce the time needed to collect and analyze data, delivering real-time, deeper insights.

Synthetic data

The ability to deliver both speed and quality is one of the hallmarks of Toluna’s approach. Toluna’s new synthetic data solution, HarmonAIze Boost, leverages synthetic data to efficiently analyze niche or hard-to-reach audiences, helping businesses uncover hidden patterns and better understand their markets without the delays typically associated with traditional data collection.

More insights from open-ended questions

SmartCloud uses AI to transform unstructured, open-ended survey responses into actionable insights by extracting themes and analyzing sentiment. This is particularly valuable in the Gulf market, where understanding consumer preferences in diverse markets is key. Complementing this, the AI-driven QProbe is a probing feature that enhances the depth and breadth of open-ended survey responses to surveys. The tool identifies insufficient answers to open-ended questions through stimulus detection and interpretation, after which personalized follow-up questions are generated for greater detail.

Data Quality

QSphere applies advanced AI-driven quality control throughout the research process, ensuring the data collected is accurate and reliable, while saving clients valuable time in data cleaning and processing. Together, these tools allow businesses to access more detailed insights while significantly reducing time-consuming processes.

“At Toluna, unlocking the full potential of AI is key to delivering deeper insights and increased speed to action. AI is at the heart of the Toluna business, so much so that our AI strategy has been named ‘AI Everywhere’—because it truly is,” said Georges Akkaoui, Regional Director, Middle East and Africa at Toluna. “By combining the power of artificial intelligence with our commitment to excellence and quality, Toluna is transforming market research as our solutions allow clients to gain deeper insights, faster, and more cost-effectively, empowering them to make smarter decisions that drive business success.”

Akkaoui further elaborated that the Toluna’s AI Everywhere strategy is built on three pillars. “The first is client insights— we provide businesses with tools and advanced methodologies that bring deeper insights and accelerate their decision-making. The second pillar is data and quality, where AI is used to ensure high-quality data throughout the research process. High-quality real data is also the foundation for robust synthetic data and our latest launch is precisely a synthetic data suite of tools. The third pillar focuses on platforms and tools, with the Toluna Start platform at the core of an ecosystem designed to drive efficiency and quality across research and delivery processes.”

As the Gulf region continues to grow and innovate, Toluna is well-positioned to support businesses in navigating the complexities of today’s market and consumer environment. By offering advanced AI-driven tools that prioritize client benefits, creativity, and quality, Toluna ensures that businesses in the region have the strategic insights needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape. The company’s focus on delivering actionable, real-time intelligence helps businesses across the Gulf region and worldwide respond effectively to consumer behavior and stay ahead of their competition.

