Dubai, UAE: Tokinvest, the regulated marketplace for real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation, today announces three major milestones: receipt of the first full multi-asset issuance licence from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the complete sale of its first tokenised racehorse, and the close of a $3.2 million pre-seed funding round

With its licence in hand, Tokinvest is now one of the few platforms globally authorised to issue and distribute tokenised real-world assets under a comprehensive regulatory framework.

The company’s debut tokenisation project, a world-class racehorse in partnership with Evolution Stables, has sold out entirely, marking a first-of-its-kind achievement in fractionalised sports assets.

Building on this momentum Tokinvest will soon launch tokenised property assets, opening access to retail investors the opportunities traditionally reserved for the elite. Early adopters can register on the waitlist to gain “Golden Hour” access, exclusive early entry to the platform before wider public availability. This limited window allows investors to secure priority allocations in upcoming real estate offerings, subject to regulatory approval and not yet available to the public. Other assets in regulatory approval pipeline include commodities, funds and bonds.

Scott Thiel, CEO & Co-Founder of Tokinvest, said:“We set out to make investing in real-world assets as simple as buying a stock. Securing one of the first full issuance licences from VARA, closing our pre-seed round, and selling out our debut tokenised asset demonstrate both the market demand and the trust placed in Tokinvest.

“What’s most exciting is that our first asset, based in New Zealand, has attracted investors from three countries, yet is issued from Dubai. It’s a clear signal that Dubai is not just setting the standard in regulation but also emerging as a global capital for asset formation and cross-border investment. We are proud to play a role in shaping Dubai’s leadership in this space, and grateful to VARA for their vision and partnership.”

Alex Baddeley, CEO of Evolution Stables, added: “Partnering with Tokinvest to bring racehorse tokenisation to life was a groundbreaking step for us. The response has been phenomenal; it’s proof that technology can create access and passion-driven investment opportunities that were never possible before.”

The debut racehorse token was issued on Polygon, a leading blockchain protocol with a clear strategic focus on real-world assets (RWAs). Polygon currently secures over $1.1 billion in RWA value locked, underlining its strength as the go-to network for tokenised assets.

Aishwary Gupta, Head of Payments and RWA at Polygon, said: “RWAs are one of the fastest-growing sectors on-chain, and Polygon has become the natural home for their tokenisation. Tokinvest’s launch of VARA’s first multi-asset issuance from Dubai shows how regulated platforms can now bring high-quality assets to global investors at scale. We’re proud Polygon is the foundation for this milestone.”

Tokinvest’s $3.2 million pre-seed round, backed by VCs, family offices, and high-net-worth investors, including Triliv Holdings and Exponential Science, will fuel platform growth, regulatory expansion, and the onboarding of new asset classes, from property to funds to commodities and beyond.

Jigar Sagar, Founder of Triliv Holdings and judge on The Final Pitch Middle East, said:

"As both an investor and a judge on The Final Pitch, I see first-hand the groundbreaking ventures emerging from Dubai. Tokinvest stands out for bringing regulation, trust, and accessibility to real-world asset tokenisation. We invested because their vision to democratise premium assets aligns with Dubai’s ambition and has true global scale."

About Tokinvest

Tokinvest is a regulated, pioneering platform that connects real-world asset issuers with investors globally. Our advanced platform simplifies the investment process by creating virtual tokens representing rights to assets and providing comprehensive lifecycle services from ideation to trading to asset servicing. Headquartered in Dubai, we leverage the region’s robust regulatory environment to offer all investors access to the most desirable assets.

About Evolution Stables

Based in New Zealand, Evolution Stables is a next-generation syndication platform. By offering fixed-term syndicate shares through a digital-syndication model, it enables racehorse owners to share in both the excitement and economic gains from their horses. Working with leading studs, breeders, and trainers, Evolution delivers a modern, efficient path to ownership, while honoring racing’s long-standing traditions.

