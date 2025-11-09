Amman, Jordan – SME Fund Jo is proud to announce the completion of its investment in TJDEED Technology, a leading IT solutions provider in Jordan and the Middle East. This strategic partnership will empower TJDEED’s growth journey, fueling its expansion into international markets and advancing its technology portfolio — particularly in Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and cybersecurity.

This investment reflects SME Fund Jo’s commitment to advancing Jordan’s technology sector, supporting high-growth enterprises, and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a regional hub for innovation and digital services.

The decision to invest in TJDEED was driven by the company’s strong reputation for excellence, forward-thinking organizational culture, and proven 15-year track record of innovation and sustained client success.

Through this partnership, TJDEED will be empowered to:

Expand into new markets across the Middle East and globally, building on its proven success throughout the MENA region.

Diversify its solutions portfolio by investing further in AI-driven products and advanced cybersecurity solutions.

Commenting on the investment, Ayat Al-Hunaiti, Partner at SME Fund Jo, stated:

“Our investment in TJDEED aligns with our mission to back scalable, tech-enabled businesses that drive digital transformation and cross-border growth. We believe TJDEED’s regional expansion reinforces Jordan’s role as a strategic hub for innovation and enterprise technology.”

Eng. Ashraf Al Qudah, CEO of TJDEED Technology, added:

“We are proud to partner with SME Fund Jo, an investor that understands both our aspirations and the dynamics of the technology sector in the region. Their deep experience in banking and investment, combined with their strategic approach, will help us accelerate our transformation into a global player and expand our reach to new markets globally.”

As TJDEED enters its next phase of growth, both organizations are committed to advancing TJDEED’s strategic roadmap—positioning the company as a world-class technology provider and strengthening Jordan’s role as a regional leader in IT innovation and transformation.

Founded in 2010, TJDEED has delivered projects for more than 500 enterprise clients across 16 countries, collaborating with over 20 global technology partners including ManageEngine, Ivanti, Matrix42, TeamViewer, ESET, and more. The company operates through seven offices across five countries — Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, and Iraq — and employs over 120 professionals dedicated to advancing digital transformation, IT infrastructure, managed services, and AI-driven innovation.

Established in 2018 and managed by AB Invest, SME Fund Jo is a JD 125 million Jordan-focused private equity fund targeting significant minority stakes in successful SMEs with solid growth prospects across Jordan’s most strategic sectors. The Fund’s diverse portfolio includes leading companies such as Sands National Academy, Index Investments, Japanese Flavor, Al Amal Hospital, Al Qasr for Touristic Investments, Hilayel Group, Crystel, ManafSoft, Medmac for Manufacturing Agricultural Chemicals & Veterinary, Eye Special Hospital, Arabian Development for Food Industries, Al-Sakha, Natej Soft, Al Barakeh Food Production, Biotech, Al Manara International Shipping, DigiZag, Zalloum Group, Jaz Pharmaceutical Company, Jordan Vending, Sindbad Group, CsMENA, and now TJDEED Technology.