Dubai - TishTash Communications was recognized in the Fast Company Middle East's Best Workplaces for Women 2024 list, named for Empowering Women Through Bold Initiatives. The award-winning agency’s female-centric workplace offers flexible working for all staff including a 4.5-day week, continued hybrid working, a “work from home country” allocation each year and industry-leading women's health policies including paid leave for fertility treatments, menstruation and menopause.

Success can be seen in the numbers, with a happy and loyal workforce, and award-winning marketing work. The 100% female agency has seen a 50% year-on-year increase for the past 3 years, with a 62% increase in turnover in the last 12 months (2022-2023), significant client wins and international expansion and over 45% of the team have been with the agency for more than five years.

Hundreds of companies applied for Fast Company Middle East’s Best Workplaces for Women List, and a team of editors worked relentlessly, sorting and sifting through nominations to make the final decision. The Top 10 list recognized companies that are paving the way for women to succeed in the workplace, including Magrabi Retail Group, Luxury Closet and Balinca to name a few. An inaugural edition of Best Workplaces for Women, Fast Company’s list recognizes companies across the Middle East that are empowering women by creating inclusive environments.

“We are proud to be recognized in the list, as we have showcased first-hand how women in the workforce represent improving business results. As a company we intend to continue our commitment to training, inspiring, and empowering the next generation of female communications leaders,” said Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, CEO & Founder of TishTash Communications.

“Best Workplaces for Women was an initiative we were really proud to launch, recognizing organizations that are striving towards gender equality and we were thrilled with the number of nominations received. This list reflects the massive strides the Middle East is taking to create more inclusive cultures, and we are happy to spotlight their success,” said Ravi Raman, Publisher of Fast Company Middle East.

Today, TishTash Communications stands as a team of 68 women and intends to be a deliberate example of the effects of policy change in the workforce when it comes to women. Creative, supporting workplaces for women benefits society as a whole, and not just the bottom line.

