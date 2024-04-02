TishTash Communications, the Dubai-based, award-winning independent communications agency, continues in its run of growth and expansion, with a strong start to 2024 and some significant account wins, adding more international, regional, and local brands to its portfolio of lifestyle, health, and wellness clients. These latest client wins include:

Anthropologie – The internationally beloved concept store brand is known for its curated assortment of clothing, accessories and home decor that reflects the spirit of creativity and individuality. TishTash are working closely with the Middle East team to support Anthropologie's marketing strategies in the GCC with earned PR and media, events as well as content and influencer strategy.

Dubz – Offering travelers hassle-free check-in and comfort from home, Dubz (by Dnata) is a luggage pickup, storage and delivery service that also checks you in for your flight and prints your boarding pass at your doorstep. TishTash will be managing the influencer strategy and brand seeding across the UAE.

Dr Tanya Skincare – Supporting the launch of Dr Tanya’s Skincare in the UAE, the Australian-made and owned skincare brand features doctor-derived formulas infused with medical-grade ingredients and Ayurvedic inspiration. TishTash will lead the brand launch with earned PR, brand awareness and events.

FITCODE – The brand-new wellness destination has appointed TishTash to build brand awareness and support with influencer and brand partnerships.

Humble Power – A homegrown, purpose-led, female-founded modest athleisure brand, Humble Power aims to empower women to embrace their unique style. TishTash is responsible for traditional media awareness around the brand as well as influencer strategy and brand collaborations.

On the continued growth and client wins in Q1, Managing Director of TishTash Communications, Polly Williams says: “It’s been an excellent start to the year at TishTash and we are thrilled to finish the first quarter by representing such brilliant brands as Anthropologie, Dr. Tanya Skincare, Humble Power, FITCODE and Dubz. Each of these brands represents our commitment to lifestyle, wellbeing and health-based clients as our core agency strategy and we look forward to creating fully integrated, cross-platform campaigns across our PR and digital teams that resonate with consumers and build awareness alike across a successful summer and beyond”.

