Louvre Abu Dhabi unveiled a symbolic installation featuring a replica of Tintin Moon Rocket, which journeyed to space aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with Emirati astronaut H.E. Dr. Sultan AlNeyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs. This replica is now displayed alongside a larger version of Tintin Moon Rocket, on loan from the Museum of Decorative Arts, Paris. The installation was attended by Astronaut H.E. Dr. Sultan AlNeyadi, Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Florence Bertin, Head of Collection Department from the Museum of Decorative Arts, Paris, along with key representatives from Louvre Abu Dhabi, Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

This parallel display emphasizes a successful collaboration between Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC). Indeed, Tintin Moon Rocket is a powerful symbol of imagination and celebrates the important connection between fiction and real space exploration. Published in the 1950s, Tintin's Moon Adventures predated the actual moon landings by nearly two decades, serving as a precursor and capturing the essence of space exploration before it became a scientific reality.

