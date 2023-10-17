​​​​​​Egypt – From breaking stigmas tied to mental health, to sharing impactful stories and resources to support those in need of help, communities dedicated to mental health awareness continue to thrive on TikTok. This World Mental Health Day and beyond, TikTok recognized and celebrated its community's strength, courage and resilience, acknowledging that we are all Better Together when we help each other improve and prioritize our mental well-being.

As a community-driven platform focused on creativity and entertainment, TikTok values its users’ well-being above all else and launched a special content hub page as part of #aGoodCollective on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, marking World Mental Health Day.

Connecting our global community and promoting well-being advocacy

The global TikTok community continues to foster a safe and positive space for conversations about mental health and well-being, with topics related to #MentalHealth, #SelfCare and #MentalHealthAwareness garnering 100+ billion, 50+ billion and 25+ billion views, respectively, to date.

As part of the platform’s commitment to provide a supportive and inclusive space, #aGoodCollective campaign and its content hub is hosting an array of content covering mental health, including hero videos featuring TikTok creators coming together to inspire kindness and tolerance, and licensed therapists sharing valuable mental health insights through video content. The hub is also fostering open conversations on various mental health topics, empowering users with TikTok Safety Features, and connecting the community with doctors and therapists through LIVE sessions. Even a calming music playlist is available for relaxation.

Alongside the hero videos, the hub is also providing users with a wide spectrum of mental health content across different categories. The categories include Humanities, which showcases historical acts of kindness and compassion. In the Art category, users are encouraged to create art that conveys messages of kindness, unity, diversity and positivity.

#BookTok offers book recommendations for centered well-being. The Health & Wellness category focuses on users sharing self-care routines and strategies to inspire others to prioritize their mental well-being. Additionally, this last category addresses common misconceptions about mental health and spreads understanding with compassion. It also recognizes the efforts of healthcare workers and doctors who go above and beyond to care for their patients. The anti-bullying content in this category centers around concepts of emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, communication skills, handling difficult situations, inclusivity, diversity, and mutual respect. Additionally, licensed therapists share insights on recognizing healthy friendships, by highlighting the green flags to look for.

On October 10, World Mental Health Day, TikTok also hosted a multi-hour LIVE streaming event – Take A Moment – wherein a variety of TikTok creators went LIVE to share how they take care of their mental health or demonstrated self-care methods visually, engaging directly with the community. Users were able to catch the lives on the @TikTokLIVE_MENA account to engage with their favourite creators.

TikTok remains committed to supporting its community's mental health and well-being on the platform and beyond. Encouraging everyone to learn more about and promote #MentalHealthAwareness, TikTok aims to foster a journey that is Better Together for its users.​​​​​​​