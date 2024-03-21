The hashtags cover topics such as celebrating Ramadan moments, staying healthy and fashionable, and creating an ongoing pop culture conversation.

As TikTok becomes more integrated in daily routines during the holy month, the guide provides interactive activities and posts for the community to enjoy their celebration through Ramadan.

TikTok, the world's leading short video platform, announced the launch of a comprehensive guide for its community to commemorate the holy month of Ramadan, under the slogan “Search on TikTok,” as the platform becomes an essential part of the community’s daily routine during the holy month.

Every year, the platform introduces a series of hashtags tailored to meet the community's evolving needs throughout the day during Ramadan and this year, the hashtags were curated to make it easier for the community to access and watch content throughout the day. The TikTok Guide includes a set of interactive activities and posts that allow people to enjoy unique experiences and share them with the TikTok community, whether they are looking for new recipes for iftar and suhoor, purposeful and motivational topics, or even light-hearted and entertaining content like comedy clips.

Celebrating Ramadan Moments

The key Ramadan hashtag launched is #Ramadan2024, aiming to help everyone share their favorite Ramadan moments and traditions with an ongoing conversation across the community. It provides a space to discuss pop culture, healthy food recipes, home decoration, fashion, and health during the holy month. Likewise, the hashtag can also be used for snippets of popular television series as well as essential food recipes for every home preparing to host Ramadan gatherings.

Similarly, to celebrate the intimate and smaller moments during the month, #RamadanPreps is the go-to hashtag for the community to share videos of how they prepare for the holy month. People are using it to share content about decorating, shopping, or the buzz right before and after iftar.

Staying Healthy and Fashionable

For foodies who love to enjoy Ramadan recipes, TikTok launched #TikTokCookBook and #WhereToEat. It covers the people's favorite Ramadan dishes and recipes, restaurant recommendations for iftar and suhoor, and budget friendly tips for large gatherings. Likewise, #WhatToWear and #TikTokSalon were also launched to provide community tips about how to remain fashionable when visiting friends and family. Featuring some of the most prominent fashion creators on the platform, community members can use the hashtag to pull off the trendiest outfits this Ramadan.

Moreover, as people break long hours of fasting, it's important to pay close attention to health and wellbeing during Ramadan. #RamadanHealth is a guide to ensure everyone's health during the holy month, featuring healthy food options for iftar and suhoor, exercise and health tips, as well as tips on how to fast without feeling exhausted.

Creating an Ongoing Pop Culture Discussion

Pop culture and television shows play important roles for people fasting during Ramadan. Through the hashtags #WhatToWatch, the community can share their opinions about the latest TV show episode and the heartwarming or funny advertisements. Similarly, #GameNight invites everyone to discuss video games, whether its their recommendations, reviews, or tips about how to get through the story. These hashtags are a space for people to come together to discuss pop culture, but also a guide on what to watch and keep an eye out for this Ramadan.

This year's guide also features #WhereToVisit and #TravelTikTok for travel enthusiasts who want to find out about the captivating destinations during Eid. Featuring the finest hotels and tourist spots for this special time of the year, people are sharing their recommendations with each other on where to travel for the upcoming Eid celebration

TikTok LIVE Ramadan Tips

Finally, the community can tune in to TikTok LIVE streams throughout the month of Ramadan, featuring various lifestyle and travel topics under the banner of "My Ramadan." This segment offers insights into recommended dishes, popular Iftar and suhoor spots, as well as the cherished traditions of family gatherings during Ramadan, alongside suggestions for Eid al-Fitr holiday destinations. This daily hour-long livestream serves as a vibrant tapestry of cultural exploration. Additionally, viewers can enjoy the culinary arts through "Ramadan Kitchen," a daily hour-long segment where community members can explore and engage in crafting Ramadan meals. Fashion enthusiasts can revel in the weekly hour-long livestream, "Ramadan Fashion," showcasing distinctive Ramadan styles and essential fashion tips. To support physical well-being during fasting, "Active Fasting" offers a weekly livestream featuring exercise routines, home workouts, and vitality tips throughout the day. Finally, the livestream will also feature "Healthy Ramadan" providing invaluable guidance on nutrition, wholesome eating, and fostering healthy habits for enriched living.

On TikTok, the holy month of Ramadan is a time where different communities immerse themselves in festivity. With cultural, social, and entertainment activities happening throughout the month, people use the platform to stay connected with each other, as well as exchange how they celebrate and observe the sacred month.

-End-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Havas Red – tala.majzoub@redhavasme.com

About TikTok

TikTok is the world's leading platform for short videos via cell phones. Its mission is to inspire people and enrich their lives by empowering them with creative expression and providing them with an enriching, fun, and positive experience. TikTok offices are located in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.