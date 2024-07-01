RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, and the Esports World Cup Foundation (“EWCF”) have announced a pioneering partnership that promises to transform the esports experience for the inaugural Esports World Cup this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will leverage TikTok's innovative platform and vast audience reach to bring unprecedented engagement and content diversity to esports fans worldwide.

TikTok is set to enhance the Esports World Cup (EWC) experience by introducing a dedicated EWC Hub within the app. This hub will serve as a centralized platform to showcase content from the EWC, its official broadcasters, teams, and players, ensuring comprehensive and immersive coverage throughout the event. The EWC will produce exclusive content tailored for TikTok, leveraging the platform to encourage collaborations with popular TikTok creators and foster additional content creation.

To further engage the community, TikTok has announced a lineup of interactive activities designed to enrich the EWC experience. A live weekly show produced by TikTok will offer in-depth coverage and behind-the-scenes reports, keeping fans informed and entertained throughout the tournament. Additionally, TikTok LIVE will feature a variety of activities, including live broadcasts from the event by a diverse group of creators from around the globe. The platform will also introduce custom icons and features exclusive to TikTok LIVE for the EWC, providing fans worldwide with unique and dynamic content.

"We are excited to join forces with TikTok to redefine esports content and entertainment among a broader audience," said Mohammed Alnimer, Sales Director, of the Esports World Cup Foundation. “TikTok is an excellent way to authentically engage with esports communities worldwide, and enable more fans to follow and support the Esports World Cup athletes and clubs. Content creation is a key part of our strategy to grow the global esports ecosystem, and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than TikTok to help achieve that goal.”

"Promoting a shared appreciation for e-sports, connecting fans and players across different cultures and regions is at the top of TikTok priorities. By leveraging our innovative capabilities, content creators can bring fresh and exciting perspectives to the e-sports community," said Mohamed Harb, Head of Partnerships, TikTok MENA. "TikTok enhances the fan experience with real-time interactions and exclusive content. By continuously evolving and adapting to the needs of the e-sports community, we are helping to shape the future of gaming content and fan engagement."

TikTok’s robust platform and extensive reach, combined with EWC’s premier events, create a synergy that promises to captivate and engage a diverse audience. By joining forces, TikTok and the EWCF aim to capitalize on their strengths to deliver unparalleled content and experiences to esports enthusiasts.

On July 3, 2024, the Esports World Cup will transform Riyadh into the epicentre of esports fandom and gaming culture with a massive eight-week Festival. For the duration of the event, the Festival will feature gaming activations, community tournaments, pop culture celebrations, international experiences and much more. Fans can enjoy these exciting activities and watch their favorite athletes and clubs compete in 22 Game Championships for a share of more than $60 million in life-changing prize money — the largest in esports history.

To find official EWC content on TikTok, use #GamingOnTikTok #EsportsWorldCup and #EWC

About Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup is a global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game structure that will pit the world’s top esports teams and athletes against one another for the largest-ever prize pool. Debuting in the summer 2024, gamers, publishers, and fans from around the globe will come together in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to crown the world’s first Esports World Cup Club Champion.



About TikTok

TikTok is the world's leading platform for short videos via cell phones. Its mission is to inspire people and enrich their lives by empowering them with creative expression and providing them with an enriching, fun, and positive experience. TikTok offices are located in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

