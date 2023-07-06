First foothold for Tikehau Capital in the region with further regional developments expected.

Tikehau Capital, the global alternative asset manager, today announced the expansion of its global footprint with the opening of its 15th office in Abu Dhabi, as a first step in establishing the Group's presence in the GCC region.

Investors globally are increasingly looking to diversify their assets and investments. Tikehau Capital seeks to build a strong local presence in the Middle East, expanding its offering and well-recognised expertise in alternative assets to local investors to meet the growing demand driven by structural market shifts. Tikehau Capital has a long and dedicated track record in financing mid-market companies, supporting them to accelerate their internationalisation, drive their digital transformation and assist their transition towards sustainability.

Tikehau Capital has established client relationships across the UAE over the past few years. With this new permanent presence in Abu Dhabi, Tikehau Capital intends to serve the UAE’s vibrant ecosystem of leading financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, corporates and entrepreneurs, drawing on its expertise, resources, and global network across its various asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity, and capital markets strategies).

With a dedicated local team on the ground, this office opening is intended to strengthen Tikehau Capital’s existing relationships with key local players and is in line with the Group’s announcement in February 2021 of Hassan Karimi’s appointment as a senior advisor in the region.

Gustave Laurent, who was part of Tikehau Capital’s M&A strategy department based in Paris, relocated to Abu Dhabi to help coordinate business development and office operations. Gustave will work alongside the Group’s senior management team and our local senior partners to help develop long-term and collaborative relationships with local investors and promote the growth of our portfolio companies across the region.

In line with the Group’s DNA, Tikehau Capital also aims to build strategic partnerships with local actors and leverage its investment expertise in the decarbonisation of our economies and strategic sectors such as food security and cybersecurity, among others in order to actively contribute to the development of Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of Tikehau Capital’s first office in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, marking a significant milestone in our global expansion. This strategic move strengthens our presence in the United Arab Emirates and sets the foundation for further regional growth. Our commitment to building long-term relationships, fostering collaboration, and contributing to Abu Dhabi's ecosystem sets us apart. We are excited to embark on this journey and develop our trusted partnerships in the GCC region further,” said Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital.

“The opening of an office in Abu Dhabi Global Market is testament to Tikehau Capital’s long-term and local commitment to each market it enters. We believe our differentiated value-added approach and entrepreneurial heritage will be highly relevant in the GCC region. Tikehau Capital is fortunate to have established existing trusted relationships which we look forward to developing further,” declared Frédéric Giovansili, deputy CEO of Tikehau Investment Management.

“ADGM is pleased to welcome Tikehau Capital to ADGM’s dynamic financial ecosystem as it secures its Financial Services Permission (FSP) from ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Beginning this exciting journey within ADGM’s progressive regulatory environment will help this well-established alternative asset management company cement its first foothold in the region. We are confident that Tikehau Capital’s unique approach and commitment to delivering excellence will drive unprecedented growth and collaboration within ADGM, as well as Abu Dhabi and the wider region. With the addition of another major global asset management player, ADGM reiterates its commitment to evolving the thriving asset management landscape in the ‘capital of capital’,” said Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €39.7 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2023).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders’ equity at 31 December 2022), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 742 employees (at 31 December 2022) across its 15 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

DISCLAIMER:

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital’s advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.