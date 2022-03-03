Abu Dhabi-UAE: Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a global research center and applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced the launch of its Advanced Materials Research Center’s (AMRC) Impact Lab. The new project marks a first for the MENA region and provides an ideal test bed for trialing state-of-the-art materials, laminates and composites.

The cutting-edge lab is well aligned with AMRC's vision to bring advanced materials to a stage where they are ready to transition from lab to industry. Tests are conducted under a range of impact-related environments, from assessing structures on their velocities, temperatures and energy absorption rates. The state-of-the-art equipment will be used to evaluate the behaviors of the materials that help develop breakthrough solutions.

Capable of characterizing metallic, polymeric, ceramic and composite materials at speed into prototypes with real-world applications, the key outcomes that the lab is presently working towards will help prevent space rovers from crashing and create helmets, bumpers, tyres, and car batteries that can withstand explosions – to highlight just a few. Innovative lightweight structures designed to absorb impact energy can be also used in helmets for sport, riding motorcycles, as well as horseback riding. AMRC’s research team attributes these findings to impact and material science.

Commending the AMRC team on its achievement, Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO, TII, said: “This is an extremely encouraging note on which to start the new year. We are confident that our research centers will continue to achieve similar wins – one breakthrough at a time. At TII, we are committed to offering our researchers an enabling environment to work on their collaborative and proprietary research projects and fast-track innovations to the marketplace.”

Dr. Mohamed AlTeneiji, Chief Researcher, Advanced Materials Research Center, said: "We are proud to launch this lab, the outcome of months of planning and hard work, to ensure that it is capable of testing new technologies related to materials impact, as well as new manufacturing processes. We aim to provide cutting-edge tech solutions to companies in the UAE and around the world, and to contribute through developing IP and filing patents to the region’s tech autonomy."

Among the futuristic tech devices available at the lab are the Universal Testing Machine that determines the material’s tensile, compression, and bending properties. The Split Hopkinson Pressure Bar, which is a first in the region, measures the material properties during impact and can read temperatures from as low as -60 °C to as high as 225 °C.

The Gas-Gun Projectile Launcher is also one of a kind in the Middle East. Capable of simulating ballistic, space debris, or bird impacts on aircrafts, this device launches a gas-like substance at up to 1,000 m/s with a high-velocity impact. Meanwhile, the Drop Tower studies effects on material structures similar to those in a car crash or on a helmet following an accident. The machine can configure impact of up to 25 m/s in a low-velocity impact setting, allowing researchers to optimize results to meet user needs and step up the safeguards to cushion them from severe impacts.

Dr. Rafael Santiago, Lead Researcher on the Energy Absorption team at AMRC, noted that the Impact Lab is fully compliant with international safety regulations and is equipped with cutting-edge facilities to study and explore new materials to analyze their impact and blast properties. With such experiments being conducted in the region for the first time, he hoped the lab could provide new solutions to pressing challenges in the real world - for the wider benefit of progressing the science.

One of 10 initial dedicated research centers at TII, AMRC was established to create a global center of excellence in the development of applied research on metals and composites, including meta-, nano-, smart-, self-healing-, energy absorbing-, and additive manufacturing materials.

About Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has seven initial dedicated research centers in quantum, autonomous robotics, cryptography, advanced materials, digital security, directed energy and secure systems. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions and industry partners from all over the world, the Institute connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s status as a global hub for innovation.

About Advanced Materials Research Center (AMRC):

Advanced Materials Research Center (AMRC) – at Technology Innovation Institute (TII) – is dedicated to breakthrough developments in smart materials with practical use-cases. With a well-funded team of internationally recognised scientists, the Centre is exploring innovations in the use of metals and composites including, meta, nano, smart, self-healing, energy absorbing, additive manufacturing, and thermoplastic materials.

