Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), and Resource Industries, a defense and security solutions provider headquartered in Abu Dhabi, have announced today at UMEX, an agreement to integrate advanced autonomous air system technologies into operational platforms, with applications in modern airpower and intelligence gathering.

Under the collaboration, TII’s advanced research will be embedded directly into Resource Industries’ aerial platforms, accelerating the transition from laboratory innovation to deployable capability. Key technologies include advanced sensing payloads such as airborne synthetic aperture radar (SAR) developed by TII. This high-performance airborne SAR enables high-resolution imaging in all weather and lighting conditions, allowing operators to understand what’s happening, where, and how - even in environments obscured by darkness, cloud cover, or interference. The collaboration also integrates radio frequency (RF) magnetic mapping systems, supporting navigation and environmental awareness in GPS-denied and electronically contested environments.

Dr Najwa Aaraj, CEO, TII, said, “At TII, our role is to move frontier research into deployment where it can deliver real-world impact. This partnership with Resource Industries accelerates the integration of autonomous systems and advanced sensing to support intelligence-led capability and national resilience.”

Unlike conventional UAVs, autonomous drones operate as connected systems, integrating platform data and advanced analytical models to provide deeper real-time insight into operational risk and evolving conditions. This multi-technology approach supports more informed, intelligence-led decision-making, empowering human operators to assess situations with greater confidence while retaining ultimate control in complex, signal-contested environments.

Abdullah Al-Kalbani, CEO, Resource Industries, added, “Working with TII allows us to accelerate the integration of intelligent systems into our platforms, transforming advanced research into capabilities that help modernize national airpower and support informed decision-making under real-world conditions.”

The collaboration underscores both organizations’ commitments to strengthening the UAE’s advanced technology ecosystem and aligns with national priorities to foster indigenous innovation, deepen defense R&D capabilities, and enhance autonomous systems development under the broader goals of Operation 300bn and the Fourth Industrial Revolution Strategy.

About Technology Innovation Institute (TII):

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 9 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions, and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

About Resource Industries:

Established in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Resource Industries is a rapidly growing defense sector corporation providing groundbreaking security and defense services. The company specializes in the production, development, research, and logistics of military vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, counter-UAS technology, and advanced security solutions and training. Driven by innovation, Resource Industries is committed to crafting cutting-edge solutions for complex defense requirements. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a proven track record of delivering end-to-end programs customized to client needs, the company is dedicated to fostering long-term, collaborative partnerships with clients worldwide.

