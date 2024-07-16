Dubai, UAE: Award-winning real estate brokerage company, DRE, announces the opening of its new Headquarters located in the prestigious Dubai Hills Estate. Spread across 14,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art space will house over 150 employees and serve as the regional base for DRE’s operations across the UAE and beyond.

With 17 years of experience in the Dubai real estate market, DRE is renowned for delivering premium services including buying, selling, renting, and property management. Founded by sibling-duo, Qurat Ul Ain and Mudasir Wani, DRE’s success story exemplifies how family values combined with professional excellence can thrive in UAE’s competitive market scene.

Aesthetically designed and featuring advanced facilities, this strategic new location will accommodate up to 150 employees and foster a collaborative work environment. Poised to support the company’s growth and ambitious expansion plans, DRE’s new HQ will facilitate stronger service delivery to clients and partners across the region.

From its first commercial sale to becoming a leading player in the off-plan market, to now expanding into secondary residential sales, leasing and property management, the company has also launched the DRE Academy, with a pledge to raise standards in training and education for its sales force.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate our new headquarters in Dubai Hills Estate. This is a huge milestone for our firm as we continue to expand our footprint in the UAE”, commented, Qurat Ul Ain, Co-Founder & Chief Leadership Officer, DRE.

The launch signifies DRE’s commitment to investing in Dubai’s flourishing real estate market and supporting the nation’s vision for economic growth and development.

DRE is located in Park Heights Square 2, Offices 401-402-405-406, and is open from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm. The firm also has a branch in Town Square Community Center.

For more information about DRE, visit their website https://www.drehomes.com/ and keep up to date on their Instagram page @drehomes_realestate and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/drehomes-real-estate-brokers/