Dubai: Thynk.Cloud has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rotana Hotel Management Corporation (Rotana)to deploy its turnkey hospitality sales and operating information systems across 45 Rotana hotels in 2023. The signing took place at a ceremony held earlier today at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) in Dubai.

Developed by hoteliers for hoteliers and powered by Salesforce®, the world’s largest Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform, Thynk.Cloud is designed to simplify and automate sales, operations, decision making, and data management for hotels of any size.

“We are very excited to be working with the dynamic team at Rotana and this partnership represents another important step in our growth journey,” said Pascal Petit, Co-founder & CEO at Thynk.Cloud, commenting on the signing. “Every Rotana property is unique, and we look forward to supporting the team with the automation of key business processes that preserve each hotel’s unique guest journey and experience allowing them to make data-driven decisions and spend more time with the guest.”

Connecting seamlessly and cost-effectively to Rotana’s advanced operating systems, hotels will be able to accelerate their financial performance substantially by increasing their focus on margins and optimize their cost of sales and operations. In addition, Thynk.Cloud enables hoteliers to build stronger digital relationships with their customers - a journey that is designed to go beyond an individual stay and encompass a lifelong relationship with the guest.

Guy Hutchinson, President & CEO of Rotana added: “We are delighted to partner with Thynk.Cloud, a leader in hospitality sales and operating information systems, to introduce the cutting-edge digital platform across our properties. Thynk will enable us to make better data-driven decisions optimised for each hotel and allow us to offer our guests even more personalised experiences. As we continue expanding our portfolio, the partnership will help us further strengthen the relationship with our guests in line with our singular brand promise- Treasured Time."

Founded late 2019, Thynk has implemented over 150 hotels from 25 clients in 10 countries over the past eighteen months, primarily in Europe and the Middle East. Thynk is poised to enter the US market with a strong customer base and solid product feedback following the appointment of industry veteran Joel Pyser earlier this month as Chief Executive Officer for the Americas. Each brand, operator, and management company can leverage it to match its unique go to market and tone of voice, and improve end-to-end performance for each of their properties.

About Thynk Cloud

The Hospitality Cloud for Operational Excellence, Thynk.Cloud, is designed by hoteliers for hoteliers to simplify and automate sales, operations and data management.

Thynk.Cloud leverages the world’s leading CRM, Salesforce®, as a platform to bring agile hospitality to the industry with a focus on driving B2B and MICE sales through data-driven decision-making. With Thynk.Cloud every process is easier, faster and fully integrated.

About Rotana

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

Further information on any Rotana property, its brands or reservations can be obtained by visiting rotana.com or by contacting one of the regional sales offices.