Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobility arm of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (ADX trading symbol: YAHSAT), today announced that it is releasing a new generation version of its state-of-the-art XT-PRO DUAL satellite phone, as demand for dual-mode communications soars worldwide.



The innovative phone, which has been one of Thuraya’s top-selling and most popular phones, is a dual-mode, dual-SIM satellite-cellular phone that allows users to move in and out of terrestrial coverage and seamlessly connect with ease, regardless of their location. The XT-PRO DUAL’s popularity stems from its versatility and it is built on the same successful voice platform that has sold more than one million Thuraya satellite voice devices worldwide to date.



Thuraya XT-PRO DUAL has been developed to meet the needs of a growing market and was upgraded to support terrestrial 4G LTE networks for flexible connectivity. Catering for users in harsh environments, the ingress protection was increased to the IP65/IK05 standard, which makes the phone dust- and water-resistant as well as shockproof.



The XT-PRO DUAL satellite phone is a perfect fit not only for first responders such as fire brigades and police forces, but also for officials managing disaster relief efforts as well as border controls and coast guards. Furthermore, it is an ideal companion for the Oil and Gas, Mining, and Infrastructure Development sectors.



Thuraya XT-PRO DUAL will be available from mid-December 2023 onwards, and pre-orders are now possible via Thuraya’s service partners worldwide.



Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: “Thuraya has always been committed to delivering world-class innovation and excellence, and the high international demand for our XT-PRO DUAL satellite phone is a testament to how impactful this product has been for our customers worldwide across multiple sectors. Coupling our advanced technology with a robust satellite network spanning more than 150 countries, this handset offers us a unique competitive advantage that enables our customers to freely move in and out of terrestrial coverage areas where they can use GSM when available, and switch to satellite whenever they are out of GSM coverage.”

About Yahsat

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.



Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4, the next-generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is scheduled for launch in 2024 and expected to commence services in H1 2025. Additionally, In 2023, Yahsat commenced construction of two new software-defined telecommunication satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, due to enter service in 2027 and 2028, respectively.



About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities.



The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.



