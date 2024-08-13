Ajman Police and Ajman Chamber Join hands with Thumbay to Spread Health awareness & wellbeing of the Community.

Ajman, United Arab Emirates: More than 1,000 individuals benefited from Thumbay University Hospital’s Mega Medical and Dental Camp at the Al Jurf branch in Ajman. The comprehensive health event featured back-to-school screenings and flu vaccinations, alongside consultations with specialists in various fields, including Cardiology, Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Dental, Gynecology, Pediatrics, ENT, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Dermatology, Family Medicine, Urology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, and Pulmonology. Additionally, attendees received free medical screenings such as Blood Sugar tests, ECGs, Ultrasounds, Eye Checkups, Blood Pressure measurements, and BMI screenings, as well as discounts on dental procedures and radiology services.

The camp was officially inaugurated by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, in the presence of dignitaries such as Captain Musabeh Khalifa Alhemrani Alshamsi from Ajman Police and Ms. Jamila Al Noiemi, Director of Member Relations and Support Department at Ajman Chamber. This event highlighted the strengthened partnership between Ajman Police Headquarters and Thumbay Group, aimed at promoting general security awareness and enhancing community well-being.

“As a comprehensive healthcare network, we recognize our significant role in influencing societal health. We believe this initiative will motivate individuals to embrace healthier habits while also offering expert guidance and support for early intervention and effective management of health issues,” said Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division.

In addition to consultations across various specialties, many attendees at the mega camp sought discounts on dental care and physiotherapy services. “Since its inception in 2020, Thumbay University Hospital has served thousands of individuals, and we are committed to continuing this support through our humanitarian initiative. We offer comprehensive care packages, featuring specialist doctors and advanced facilities. Alongside our specialist medical departments, Thumbay Medicity boasts a top-notch dental hospital and physical rehabilitation services. We also accept all major insurance cards at our facility. Following this mega medical and dental camp, we are pleased to continue serving the community and strive to be the preferred family hospital for all healthcare needs,” he added.

The Thumbay Healthcare is the largest private academic healthcare provider, offering care in a truly restorative environment. Over the past 22 years, the division has successfully treated 11 million patients, facilitated 75,000 deliveries, and provided clinical training to students from Gulf Medical University. Looking ahead, Thumbay Healthcare plans to expand its services further by introducing a dedicated cancer center and a cosmetology clinic, continuing its commitment to comprehensive and advanced healthcare solutions.