Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As the global travel and tourism industry prepares for the highly anticipated Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, Thrifty Car Rental UAE is set to introduce a new smart mobility solution aimed at enhancing how residents and visitors navigate the region.

With innovation, flexibility, and convenience now shaping the future of travel, this tech-powered launch marks a major milestone in Thrifty’s mission to deliver seamless, customer-first experiences. Backed by a legacy of trust and service excellence in the UAE, Thrifty Car Rental is embracing change to serve a new generation of travellers. Their new solution is designed to meet rising demand for seamless, flexible mobility—whether for business, leisure, or long-term stays.

“The Middle East’s travel sector is undergoing rapid transformation, and we are excited to play a role in shaping its future,” said Suhale Showkat, Head of Retail at Thrifty UAE. “At Thrifty UAE, we continue to develop its product offerings by listening to our customers, understanding their shifting needs, and delivering value-driven solutions that blend digital innovation with everyday convenience. We are excited to showcase some of these latest products at this year’s Arabian Travel Market”, he further added.

Set to be unveiled live at ATM 2025, Thrifty’s new car rental booking agent kiosk will leverage AI, real-time data, and user-centric design to offer a simplified, digitally driven rental experience. The kiosk will allow users to book a vehicle in just a few steps, with the car delivered to their chosen location within 1–3 hours. This new solution reflects Thrifty’s commitment to mobility that is not only accessible and flexible, but also personalised and digitally enabled. Built around the modern traveller’s need for speed, simplicity, and service, it underscores the company’s ambition to reinvent car rental as a smart, seamless service.

Following its launch at ATM, the kiosk will be rolled out across key communities and high-traffic locations in the UAE. Future updates include the integration of 24/7 live customer support, making the rental process even more convenient and responsive.

Supporting the UAE’s Vision for Tourism Growth

As the UAE strengthens its role as a global tourism hub, Thrifty continues to invest in solutions that enhance the overall visitor experience. The company’s focus on digital transformation, premium service, and local agility ensures it remains a preferred partner for tourists and residents alike. The company is set to unveil their latest solution for the hotel industry that make renting a car for the guests at every hotel seamless.

ATM 2025 offers a vital platform for Thrifty Car Rental UAE to engage industry partners, explore regional collaborations, and demonstrate how the brand is evolving in tandem with the UAE’s ambitions to become a global tourism hub.

Visit Thrifty Car Rental UAE at Booth TM0581 at ATM 2025, taking place in Dubai from 28th April – 1st May 2025, and experience firsthand how the company is steering the future of mobility.

Engaging Experiences and Smart Innovations on Display

In addition to unveiling its smart mobility kiosk, Thrifty Car Rental UAE will bring a unique interactive experience to ATM 2025 which is guaranteed to create a buzz! Open to all visitors, the fun experience will give participants the opportunity to win a free car rental of a premium Audi vehicle every day of the event while they explore the company’s strong network across the country.

About Thrifty Car Rental UAE

Thrifty Car Rental is one of the world’s largest and most recognized car rental companies, known for catering to cost-conscious business and leisure travelers. Established in 1989 as part of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises – a diversified group with interests across architecture, design, hospitality, real estate, and manufacturing – Thrifty Car Rental UAE has been a trusted name in the region for over 40 years.

Under the leadership of Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Moosa, the Chairman, Thrifty has built a strong reputation for offering both short- and long-term car rental services. With a focus on affordability and reliability, Thrifty is the go-to choice for customers seeking the most competitive monthly car rentals and leasing options in the UAE.

For more information please visit: https://www.thriftyuae.com/

