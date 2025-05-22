SYNERGY Dubai delivers leading AI insights and innovations, product enhancements, and exclusive industry expertise to 200+ customers in the Middle East.

DUBAI – Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI), a global content and technology company, today returns its signature SYNERGY conference to Dubai. The future-focused agenda, featuring 22 industry leaders, unveils major product enhancements and new AI innovations designed to meet the industry’s evolving needs. Over 200 customers will learn about new features on Westlaw Middle East, Legal Tracker improvements for GCC compliance, the expansion of Practical Law Middle East, and the seamless integration of its GenAI assistant, CoCounsel.

Thomson Reuters global flagship event, SYNERGY, is where industry leaders converge to witness and shape the future of their professions through innovation that drives substantial business outcomes.

“From tax and compliance to legal professionals, what unifies us all is a common set of transformation drivers. In 2025, it's the speed and scale of regulatory changes, the growing appetite and adoption of AI, and the need for an innovative mindset that’s shaping the future of the professional landscape. SYNERGY sets the stage for Thomson Reuters customers to determine how these trends will impact their business today and in the future.” said Jane Lewis, vice president, Asia and Emerging Markets.

The event agenda covers product updates and customer success stories across Thomson Reuters portfolio:

AI Integration: Thomson Reuters will showcase how it is boosting customer experience by seamlessly bringing its professional-grade generative AI assistant, CoCounsel, to the workflows and tools that professionals already use every day. Launched to UAE customers in March, CoCounsel now integrates with Westlaw International, Practical Law Middle East, and ONESOURCE, and is accessible within Microsoft 365 and data storage solutions.

New and improved Westlaw Middle East: Thomson Reuters demonstrates its commitment to the region with the development of Westlaw Middle East on Westlaw International, enabling customers to achieve improved legal practice and better client outcomes through efficient legal research. This extensive legal database meets the bespoke needs of legal practitioners in the region with comprehensive coverage of Middle Eastern jurisdictions.

Local data hosting on Legal Tracker: UAE customers can now ensure full compliance with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) data sovereignty regulations while securely managing legal operations through locally-hosted Legal Tracker—Thomson Reuters comprehensive legal spend and e-billing solution for enterprise legal management.

Practical Law Middle East team grows: Thomson Reuters understands that accurate, localized insight and expertise is crucial to businesses navigating the UAE's legal framework, in addition to international laws. The expansion of the Practical Law Middle East team equips legal professionals in the region with an increased arsenal of exclusive, up-to-date resources and practical guidance tailored specifically to their jurisdictional needs.

Leading the GCC E-invoicing journey: As the UAE advances its adoption of Peppol, Thomson Reuters is one of the first solution providers to apply for the e-invoicing pre-accreditation. This follows the recent announcement by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in Singapore recognising Pagero, acquired by Thomson Reuters, as an approved Access Point Provider. With a strong global track record and local presence, Thomson Reuters is uniquely positioned to support businesses in achieving seamless e-invoicing compliance across the GCC.

Continuous investment in Pillar Two Local Country Calculators: In partnership with Orbitax, Thomson Reuters delivers the only Global Minimum Tax (GMT) solution in the market with local calculators for every legislated country. With close to 60 countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar now enacting GMT as local law, this solution helps in-scope corporations solve for tax planning, tax reporting, and tax compliance.

This agenda underscores Thomson Reuters position as a trusted transformation partner for organisations looking to seamlessly implement the tools and technology needed to maintain resilience and deliver results.

The conference features multiple sessions and 22 industry representatives from government, family-owned businesses, financial institutions, healthcare, energy, and more. Notable highlights include:

An executive panel discussion, moderated by Reuters Gulf Bureau Chief, Maha El Dahan, spotlights how leaders like Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Dubai Future Foundation, are seizing growth opportunities in 2025.

John Sanei, one of the world’s top 5 futurists according to Global Gurus, delivers a thought-provoking keynote on how to adopt innovative ways of doing business in a world reshaped by artificial intelligence.

in a world reshaped by artificial intelligence. E-invoicing in the GCC: Tax Compliance Transformation: With the formal announcement of e-invoicing in the GCC and imminent legislation, Gustav Dahllöf, Thomson Reuters, VP of Product and former Pagero, Chief Product Officer, asks indirect tax leaders to share lessons on achieving real-time reporting.

With the formal announcement of e-invoicing in the GCC and imminent legislation, Gustav Dahllöf, Thomson Reuters, VP of Product and former Pagero, Chief Product Officer, asks indirect tax leaders to share lessons on achieving real-time reporting. The Chief Legal Officer's Quest for 'Value': The State of the Corporate Legal Department revealed that GCs mentioned ‘value’ three times as often compared to 12 months ago. At SYNERGY Dubai, Group General Counsel and a General Manager for Legal dive into what value means to their organisation.

