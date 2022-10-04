Dubai: GuyWay Group was established in 2021 and facilitated one of the most sophisticated business events in Dubai. The main purpose and definitive feature of the GuyWay is to help founders and business executives become reputable and recognizable players on the global market through memorable events in the entrepreneurship hub of the Arab Emirates.

GuyWay Group’s leader is Guy Yanpolsky – a world well known blockchain advisor, business angel, and cryptocurrency expert with more than 13 years of experience. Guy has been a mastermind in more than 10 successful start-ups since 2012 and had successful experience in the telecommunications industry and as a trader. He is also considered one of the most famous networkers in the field of IT and Crypto, sharing his best practices of business communication with others.

GuyWay Group has a team of multi-disciplinary professionals managing events from A to Z: strategic design, planning, full legal and marketing support of events infused with innovation and technology. GuyWay Events strives to set high-end standards not only for event production, but for the industry in general by organizing top quality Blockchain and IT events for leading companies.

GuyWay provides access to one of the largest crypto and IT communities in the world, in partnership with Dubai Blockchain Center, Bitcoin Association of Hong Kong, Cybertime Finance, Lisbon Blockchain Association and others. One of the brightest events organized by GuyWay include business conferences (Supreme Blockchain Conference, WOW Summit) and series of private events in the most luxurious locations. The group provides different meeting formats: talk show, cocktail, meet up, conferences and yacht network. Each event ensures a quality network with guests, specialty cuisine and endless bar options.

Guy Yanpolsky’s team also offers comprehensive business solutions for crypto projects and IT startups to help them grow community, enhance brand’s exposure and attract investments. The assistance can be provided in marketing and PR to establish the right strategy and positioning. When the brand is ready GuyWay creates an environment to introduce the project to the potential stakeholders.

From the 6th to 7th of October, GuyWay will be hosting a Grand Business Season Opening in Dubai. The event will unite top CEOs, board members, VCs and institutional investors, Tier-1 Funds, promising startups, ambassadors & influencers from around the world. The pre-event is open for all, and attendees can register through this link to get on the list.

The event will be supported and sponsored by WOW Summit, Market Making Pro, Thunder Lands (TL Games), Grizzly.fi, Upland, Metropolitan Premium Properties, Chiko Roko, BR-Group, Chatboost.io, Yalla Market, Desert Storm Media Productions, IvendPay, GulfCrypto, WOW magazine, Dubai People, Papa Media.

All events are available on GuyWay bot – one of the best sources to find out about business events in Dubai.

-Ends-

For more information please visit GuyWay Group.

Media Inquiries: press@wowsummit.net

To Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guyway-investment-meetup-party-business-season-grand-opening-in-dubai-tickets-425626509347