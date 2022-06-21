Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the intergovernmental organization established to enable digital prosperity for all, today announced THIQAH as its latest observer organization.

The DCO, whose programs work to accelerate the inclusive growth of the digital economy, has swelled its ranks to represent more than 600 million people and USD2 trillion of GDP. It has programs dedicated to supporting women, youth and entrepreneurs in to harness the power of the digital economy across its ten member states.

THIQAH offers innovative business and digital solutions for businesses and works to innovate services across the public and private sectors.

Commenting on the collaborative nature of this partnership, THIQAH CEO Ayman Abdullah Alfallaj said:

“We are delighted to join the Digital Cooperation Organization and highlight our commitment to digital empowerment to all. Through the exchange of ideas and solutions, THIQAH looks forward in collaborating on the digital transformation goals of the DCO to help catalyze and foster an efficient digital ecosystem to our partners in the DCO network, and across the member states to meet our shared objective of digital inclusion.”

The DCO is quickly expanding its ecosystem of international collaborators and is committed to partnership wherever and however partners can play a role in accelerating the growth of the digital economy. To date, the DCO’s Observer Organization network extends across the continents of Europe, Asia and Latin America, with heavy expansion expected soon.

About DCO

The DCO is a global multilateral organization founded in November 2020 that aims to enable digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy. The DCO brings together the Ministries of Digital Economy and ICT of ten nations – Bahrain, Djibouti Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Rwanda and Saudi Arabia – that collectively represent nearly US$2 trillion in GDP and a market of over 600 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.

The DCO is focused on empowering youth, women and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy, and harnessing innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity. Through collaboration, dialogue and the creation of mutually advantageous cross-border legislation, we seek to establish within our member nations the optimal infrastructure and policies for the rapid creation of inclusive and equitable digital economies within which all people, businesses and societies can innovate and thrive.

In pursuit of our member states’ common interests in digital skills training, data protection, intellectual copyright, regulation, taxation, cross-border data flows, entrepreneurship and related areas, the DCO works collaboratively with policymakers, the private sector, international organizations, NGOs and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of digital industries.

More information about DCO can be found at www.dco.org

About THIQAH

With THIQAH comes the power of technology enabling change to create a long-lasting value and mutual success.

In THIQAH we embrace the power of technology to enable change and deliver the promise of transformation through enabling partners from the governmental and private sectors to achieve positive impact. Along the way THIQAH’s impact extends to various markets and industries by serving through three main streams: digital technologies, innovative business models and business services.