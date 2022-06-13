People looking for free guidance on building their own home can attend the workshop by registering on https://thinkprop.ae/event

https://thinkprop.ae/event The THINKPROP Real Estate Training Institute is launched by ADRES

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The THINKPROP Real Estate Training Institute, launched by Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES), is set to host an online workshop on the ‘Basics of Housing Construction’. People looking for free guidance on building their own home are invited to attend the workshop, which will cover the important steps of home construction, from planning to execution.

The initiative comes in line with the Institute’s mission of spreading real estate knowledge and providing training courses on the real estate sector for individuals and companies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to expand and develop the Emirate’s real estate sector.

Set to take place on 15 June, the workshop will be conducted by Eng. Abdulkareem Al Hosani Businessman in real estate development, an expert in the field of construction who brings more than 21 years of experience in the industry.

‘Basics of Housing Construction’ workshop aims to raise the public’s awareness about the importance of building their own home correctly, following the right steps. The workshop will offer attendees a step-by-step guidance on the required documents for home construction, the methods for selecting the best partner construction enterprise, the process of designing a house, the most important clauses of home contract agreement, followed by the stages of implementation.

Moath Maqbol, General Manager of ADRES, said: “This workshop plays a significant role in raising the general public’s awareness about the real estate and property sector by providing them with the required guidance in building their home, which contributes to fostering a regulatory environment that supports the industry and drives its growth. Holding such workshops comes in line with ADRES’ mission to drive the growth of the real estate sector and encourage further investment in the country.”

Eng. Abdulkareem Al Hosani, Businessman in real estate development, said: “Many people are not aware of the right steps to build their own house. We look forward to holding the ‘Basics of Housing Construction’ workshop, which is targeted to members of the public who are looking to build their home in a proper, efficient, and creative manner. Providing guidance on the right steps in home building is key for saving time, effort, and costs.”

Launched by ADRES, the ThinkProp Training Institute, is the only institute in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, which offers recognized courses and certificates, to expand the opportunities for individuals interested in working in the real estate sector.

In order to attend the workshop, please register on https://thinkprop.ae/event

-Ends-