Think Big Shipping and Logistics is planning a significant expansion in the Middle East and Gulf region, leveraging its previous successes in the United States, Germany, South Africa, and Senegal.

Captain Mohamed Kamal, Chairman of the Board, stated that the expansion plan is part of the company’s ambitious strategy to achieve sustainable growth and enhance its global position. He noted that the company’s past successes have served as a catalyst for this expansion.

He mentioned that the upcoming expansion plans are based on the achievements the company has made in international markets, including the United States, where Think Big provides comprehensive and reliable shipping services, bolstering its reputation as one of the best shipping companies in the U.S. market.

Kamal further discussed Think Big's presence in Germany, where it offers transportation services relying on innovation and advanced technology to provide highly efficient logistics services, making it a trusted partner for German companies. In the South African market, the focus is on building strong relationships with local clients and improving infrastructure, which has helped increase the company’s market share.

He talked about Think Big's presence in Senegal, which is focused on investing in local capacity development and providing logistical solutions that meet the growing market needs.

Kamal explained that Egypt is considered a strategic gateway for global trade due to its geographic location and the Suez Canal. Consequently, Think Big plans to increase its local operations by building modern logistics centers in strategic locations such as Cairo and Alexandria to enhance shipping and distribution efficiency, in addition to utilizing smart shipping technologies to boost efficiency and reduce operational costs.

He stated that the expansion plans in Saudi Arabia are aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and reduce dependence on oil. In this context, Think Big for Shipping & Logistics plans to enhance logistical infrastructure by building advanced logistics centers in major cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam to support domestic and international trade flows.

Kamal hinted at the company’s desire to support local industries in Saudi Arabia by providing innovative logistical solutions to support sectors such as petrochemicals, agriculture, and manufacturing, as well as collaborating with government initiatives and working with authorities to support expansion and economic diversification projects such as "NEOM" and "The Red Sea".

Turning to the UAE market, Kamal stated that the UAE is a key logistical and commercial hub due to its advanced infrastructure and encouraging economic policies. Therefore, Think Big aims to achieve several objectives there, including providing integrated logistical services that encompass sea, air, and land freight to meet the needs of local and international companies, and building partnerships with key players in the logistics sector, such as DP World and national airlines.

In the UAE market, Think Big will adopt the latest eco-friendly technologies and implement sustainable logistical solutions that contribute to reducing the environmental impact of the company’s operations, according to Captain Mahmoud Kamal.

He observed that there are many challenges in the current phase in the Middle East due to geopolitical tensions, but this crisis can be considered temporary and will end at any time. Therefore, there is a need for hard work to increase the portfolio and prepare for what is to come.