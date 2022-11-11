ABU DHABI, UAE: His Highness Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has inaugurated the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Moments initiative. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, in cooperation with various entities in the emirate, Abu Dhabi Moments is an initiative that includes community and social events as part of efforts to promote an active and resilient community.

The initiative kicked off at Khalifa Square in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi and will continue until 25 December 2022, across a series of locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra regions.

The event’s launch was attended by H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, and H.E. Engineer Hamad Ali Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, along with dignitaries and community members who gathered in a spirit of mutual respect and friendship.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Dr. Al Khaili said: "Based on the vision of our wise leadership, the emirate of Abu Dhabi has developed into a diverse, modern and technologically advanced society. According to global indices, Abu Dhabi has consistently ranked as one of the best cities in the world in terms of livability, social stability and investment. At DCD, we are eager to work in alignment with the objectives of the United Arab Emirates leadership to provide a decent life for all members of society by developing plans, strategies and policies that help us become the voice of the community while providing for its needs and aspirations.

“As a team, we are enthusiastic to implement community initiatives and events to enable an integrated society, enhance its well-being and strengthen its contribution to sustainable development, highlighting the diversity of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is home to different nationalities and social groups. This requires events and initiatives, such as Abu Dhabi Moments, that contribute effectively to the cohesion and connectivity of the community."

H.E. added that Abu Dhabi Moments, for its second edition, is an important initiative that reflects the concept of social cohesion by initiating entertaining and enjoyable events. The first Abu Dhabi Moments was launched in 2019 and was a great success in terms of participants and attendees. There were 25 events, attracting more than 321,000 visitors with over 480 shows and over 19,000 registrants on the official website. These numbers reinforce the community's interest in such public initiatives.

This year, Abu Dhabi Moments will produce numerous events and activities in various locations across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the objective of maximising reach to all community groups. Venues include Khalifa Square in Khalifa City, Capital Park, Mohamed bin Zayed City Public Park, Mussafah, Al Jahili Park in Al Ain region, and Al Dhannah City in Al Dhafra region.

The Department of Community Development is cooperating with sponsors, namely Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Ethmar Holdings, Al Dhannah City, NMC Healthcare, Al Ain Farms and Toshiba, who are all key partners in achieving the goals of the community initiative. DCD also works with strategic partners including the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Al Ain City Municipality, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Abu Dhabi Police, We are All Police, National Health Insurance Company - Daman, Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Family Development Foundation, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Hayat Post-Care Association, Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education, Museum of Illusions, Al Ain Center For Care And Rehabilitation, Chapters Fitness & Soul and Seven Wellness in providing all forms of support to ensure the achievement of the goals and strategies of the Abu Dhabi government.

DCD invites the community members to visit the official website www.abudhabimoments.ae and follow the official social media platforms handles @TheADMoments for the latest updates.