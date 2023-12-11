Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, the first and only integrated research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region, has signed two research agreements with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) that focus on investigating the impacts of extreme conditions in the Gulf on the physiology, ecology and behavior of local fish species in addition to understanding the effects of temperature and salinity extremes on coral bleaching.

These first collaborative research projects between The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center and NYUAD are crucial for understanding the impacts of such occurrences in order to maintain biodiversity and most importantly develop proactive approaches to mitigate the broader consequences. The collaboration will leverage the expertise and resources of both institutions to better understand the unique marine ecosystems of the Gulf and address critical scientific questions.

Dr. Elise Marquis, Director of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, said: “We are delighted to work closely with NYU Abu Dhabi’s marine ecology research team. Our shared commitment to marine science research will undoubtedly result in new crucial information and will benefit not only the scientific community but also the preservation of the Gulf’s ecosystem.”

Dr. Elise holds a PhD in Marine Ecology with almost two decades of experience in marine research and consultancy around the world, serving as the Director of Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center since June 2021.

Prof. John Burt, Associate Professor of Biology and Program Head for Environmental Studies at New York University Abu Dhabi, said: “The experimental research aquarium infrastructure at Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center provides an excellent opportunity to perform environmentally controlled, finely tuned experiments to understand how marine fauna cope with and respond to the future environmental conditions expected under climate change. This collaboration will serve as the springboard for a whole portfolio of exciting research that would not be possible without access to this amazing research infrastructure”.

Prof. Burt leads NYUAD’s marine ecology laboratory. With over 18 years of experience studying Gulf reef ecosystems and an impressive record of over 120 scientific papers published.

Most of the laboratory work will be carried out at The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center using its most advanced facilities and equipment, particularly its unique experimental aquarium set-up in the UAE.

The collaborative efforts of both teams from the Center and NYU Abu Dhabi will be headed by the combined expertise of Prof. Burt and Dr. Elise, who share common passion and dedication to marine conservation.

It is also worth noting that SeaWorld has been making meaningful scientific contributions through field research and study of animals for over 60 years, with over 400 peer reviewed articles, in addition to providing aid for over 40,000 ill, injured and orphaned animals in need to this date.

To find out more about the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center’s research, education and rescue programs and to book your tour please visit https://www.seaworldabudhabi.com/en/research-and-rescue.

About The Yas SeaWorld® Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region, serving as an advanced knowledge hub for marine science. Building on SeaWorld’s legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center aims to bring their 60 years of experience and knowledge in marine animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a world-class facility led by marine scientists, veterinarians, animal care professionals, marine animal rescue experts and educators who collaborate with peers, environmental organizations, regulators and academic institutions to impact long-term conservation efforts in the region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a dedicated marine science facility outfitted with specialized equipment for research, rescue, rehabilitation and education operations. The Center brings together state-of-the-art research laboratories equipped with an aquaculture facility, a veterinary hospital, access to a shared necropsy facility, rescue pools with a rescue clinic as well as a wide-ranging rescue fleet to provide specialized care to rescued animals and advance marine conservation efforts. The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is also equipped with a high-tech auditorium and classrooms to facilitate knowledge transfer and inspire the next generation of marine scientists.

Located on Yas Island, The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and SeaWorld. Now operational, the Center is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of the world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions and SeaWorld.

For more information, please visit: www.seaworldabudhabi.com/en/research-and-rescue

