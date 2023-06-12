Abdul Latif Jameel Motors unveiled the 2023 CROWN in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a luxury sedan that boasts elegance, a spacious interior, and advanced technology and safety features.

The 2023 CROWN, Toyota's first mass-produced passenger vehicle from 1955, is returning to its roots with a new emblem that celebrates its tradition and innovation.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, launched the highly anticipated 2023 Toyota CROWN, marking a new era of elegance, sophistication, and cutting-edge technology. As a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence and its deep appreciation of its history, the 16th-generation CROWN showcases the unparalleled craftsmanship and dynamic driving experience that it is renowned for.

The 2023 CROWN has elevated the benchmark for luxury sedans, designed to offer unmatched performance, comfort, and safety with its elegant silhouette and powerful stance that enhances the dynamic driving experience. With the vehicle combining a unique sense of elegance and nostalgia, it is available in two environmentally friendly powertrains.

The first hybrid electric powertrain consists of a front electric motor and Toyota’s first-ever 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder turbo engine, mated with direct shift six-speed automatic transmission. A rear wheel eAxle that includes a high output water-cooled electric motor is coupled with the hybrid electric system to transmit force to the four wheels directly. These ensure a thrilling throttle response and linear acceleration throughout the power band, along with a combined power of 344 hp and 550 nm of torque.

The second hybrid electric powertrain consists of two electric motors and a 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, generating a total power of 218 hp. The hybrid-electric system, paired with an Electric Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT), achieves the lowest fuel efficiency, with a consumption rate of 26.1 km/l, while elevating the driving experience to new levels.

The new Crown model can be driven entirely on electrical ‎power with zero fuel consumption and tailpipe emissions, or by combining the power generated from both the petrol ‎engine and the electric motor, depending on the vehicle’s speed and customer’s driving behavior. ‎Its hybrid-electric batteries are continuously charged by either the petrol ‎engine or when decelerating and braking, eliminating the need to plug in a power cord. A host of advanced technologies ensure the hybrid-electric model drives like any other conventional vehicle and ‎does not require special fuel.

Mazin Ghazi Jameel, Managing Director of Toyota Marketing Operations, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said, “We proudly introduce the all-new 2023 CROWN in Saudi Arabia, as this iconic luxury sedan embodies Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ commitment to excellence, delivering the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and style. The vehicle has enjoyed a rich and illustrious history in Saudi Arabia, where it has captivated generations of discerning guests with its timeless appeal and exceptional driving experience. We pay homage to this cherished legacy while introducing a vehicle that blends legendary reliability with cutting-edge technology, redefining what a luxury sedan can be.”

Since its debut in 1955 as Toyota’s first mass-produced passenger vehicle, the 2023 CROWN returns to its origins with a new emblem that champions the tradition and innovation it symbolizes. The vehicle is a unique blend of styles, featuring the refined aesthetic of a luxury sedan, the sleek design of a sports car, and the spacious interior of an SUV. This vehicle sets itself apart from the norm and offers a fresh take on premium sedans.

The Toyota CROWN’s latest design is a testament to innovation and ambition, providing exceptional handling and maneuverability. It is constructed on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA-K) platform, which provides excellent body rigidity and a low center of gravity, ensuring a more gratifying driving experience. The vehicle boasts a brand-new MacPherson strut-type suspension at the front and a new multi-link suspension system at the rear, which contribute to outstanding stability and handling, resulting in exceptional ride comfort. This car offers a range of driving modes that cater to different preferences and driving styles, including NORMAL, ECO, SPORT, SPORT+, and Comfort. Additionally, there is a CUSTOM mode that allows guests to personalize the vehicle's settings based on their specific driving habits. With these choices, drivers can enjoy improved steering response, flat cornering, stability, or a more comfortable ride that prioritizes comfort.

Kei Fujita, Chief Representative, Middle East and Central Asia Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, commented: “We are thrilled to announce the return of the legend and introduce the highly-anticipated new Toyota Crown in the Middle East. Built to deliver an intuitive driving experience, this new premium vehicle brings powerful acceleration and confident handling, along with supreme comfort for a sophisticated ride, all wrapped in a bold new design. Introducing the Crown with hybrid electric powertrains further demonstrates our wholehearted dedication to achieving carbon neutrality. We extend our gratitude to our customers in the region and beyond for continuously inspiring us as we strive to innovate and create 'ever-better cars' that surpass their expectations.”

The CROWN boasts a sleek and modern exterior, featuring a striking front grille and elongated headlights. The vehicle's rear design showcases lights with a sleek, straight extension that not only broadens its appearance but also adds a luxurious touch, completing its overall refined look.

As soon as guests step inside the spacious cabin, they will notice the meticulous attention to detail present in every component of the interior, from the elegant metal accents to its luxurious new features. The display and operating equipment provide easy control, while the instrument panel's curved shape offers the driver optimal focus. The vehicle's unique height allows for a better view of the road and easy entry and exit.

Additionally, the Crown comes equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen multimedia system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, a 12.3-inch TFT color meter that offers 12 patterns to choose from, a color head-up display (HUD), a dual-zone automatic air conditioning system with rear AC vents, an 11-speaker JBL surround sound system, a panoramic roof, multi-adjustable power and ventilated front seats, and 60/40 split and reclining rear seats. For added convenience, the new Crown features a hands-free, electrically powered trunk that can be activated using a foot-operated system when the user's hands or arms are full.

Just like any other Toyota model, CROWN prioritizes safety for its drivers. Toyota Safety Sense is an advanced safety and driver assistance system that guarantees complete peace of mind. It includes a Pre-Collision System (PCS) with an expanded detection range for vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcycles, as well as new features like Automatic Emergency Brake, Emergency Steering Assist, and Acceleration Suppression at Low Speed. The system also has all-speed range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with Turn Signal Control (TSC), which enhances highway overtaking safety and smoothness by providing an initial acceleration when the driver engages the turn signal. Curve Speed Reduction (RSR) suppresses the vehicle's speed when entering a bend and provides additional acceleration upon exiting. Other features include Lane Tracing Alert (LTA), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), and Adaptive High-beam System (AHS).

In addition, the new CROWN also features Toyota's first-ever Safe Exit Assist (SEA), which uses the Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) to help prevent accidents, eight SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Parking Assist Monitor (PAM), Parking Support Brake (PKSB), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Drive-Start Control (DSC), Panoramic View Monitor (PVM), Rear Camera Cleaning System, and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), among many others.

With 19 and 21-inch machine-finished black and a 21-inch dark premium metallic wheels, the CROWN’s new bold look will come with seven captivating exterior hues that complement the vehicle’s striking visual appeal, including Precious White Pearl, Precious Silver, Precious Metal, Massive Gray, Black, Emotional Red II, and Precious Bronze. Further personalization is made possible with the addition of several dual-tone variants Black can be combined with Precious White Pearl, Precious Silver, Precious Metal, Massive Gray, Emotional Red ll, or Precious Bronze. The vehicle’s interior features an equally stylish color scheme, with two options either fromage or black.

Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has worked together with Toyota Motor Corporation to deliver a premium experience of automotive ownership and aftersales services in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging decades of considerable expertise across the mobility value chain, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors continues to improve products and services – meeting the evolving needs of its guests.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. It was appointed as an authorized distributor for Toyota in the same year and Lexus in 1989 and has since established a presence across the Middle East, Far East, Africa, and Europe, delivering the best-in-class experience in distribution and aftersales service. Guided by the ‘guest first’ approach and Kaizen philosophy, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is dedicated to establishing itself as the preferred mobility partner, meeting the evolving needs of the Kingdom and its people.

For more information, please visit alj.com. and Toyota.com.sa.

For further information, please contact:

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, media@alj.com, and Instinctif Partners, ALJM_Toyota@instinctif.com.