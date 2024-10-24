Dubai – United Arab Emirates: The University of Manchester - Middle East Centre in Dubai has signed a new agreement with one of the leading business education institutes in the Kingdom of Bahrain – the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF). The University’s Strategic Talent Partnership agreements provide a framework for collaboration through a series of joint activities in an important market where the University has a growing community of part-time master’s students and alumni, who are all experienced working professionals. The collaboration will extend to the mutual promotion of learning and development opportunities for BIBF member companies and professional networking across the University’s regional student and alumni community. BIBF members will also enjoy fast-track access to University programmes on preferential terms, subject to eligibility.

The University’s Strategic Talent Partnership facilities collaboration and engagement between organisations and higher education. These partnerships help identify and promote specific career development opportunities to the University’s full time and part time students and alumni in the region, and create professional networking opportunities across both the University and partner communities.

STPs can help identify leadership development opportunities and management skills needs and explore solutions through professional development and education programmes. The University’s STP programme partners also enjoy access to the many networking and faculty-led professional events organised by the University for students, alumni and guests including partners across the region.

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) - a semi-governmental education institution - plays a vital role in the training and development of human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is a top provider of quality education across all major business disciplines. It serves as a partner to many world-class institutions; delivering thought leadership, research and advisory, assessment and training in the areas of Accounting and Finance, Academic Studies, Executive Development, Banking, Leadership and Management, Insurance, Islamic Finance and Digital Transformation; resulting in a complete business solution.

BIBF covers a wide spectrum of subject matter, with over 400 different courses offered to the financial and corporate market; tailor-made training solutions based on organisational requirements; specialised programmes taught by leading market specialists; and professional qualifications and degree programmes in partnership with major international organisations. Since its inception in 1981, BIBF has grown from training 450 applicants a year primarily within the banking industry, to 16,000 participants from all sectors of the economy, and has qualified over 200,000 learners in the last three decades. Its faculty consists of market practitioners, academics and qualified senior industry professionals.

Randa Bessiso, Director – Middle East, The University of Manchester, said: “We are delighted to welcome BIBF as an STP partner to the University and to have the opportunity to partner with such a distinguished and respected institution. We have much in common with a shared interest in providing outstanding training and development opportunities for business professionals. The University’s Middle East Centre team collaborates closely with partners to identify and support leadership and management development opportunities, potentially including recruiting from our regional talent pool of highly accomplished and experienced students and alumni. Ultimately, we aim to support BIBF and its members in developing outstanding business leaders in Bahrain.”

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, added: “This partnership is an exciting opportunity for the BIBF to enhance the skills and knowledge of its member companies. By collaborating with a prestigious institution like The University of Manchester, we can provide tailored educational pathways that meet the evolving needs of the business community within Bahrain and in the wider region.”

Since opening in the UAE in 2006, the University’s Middle East Centre in Dubai has developed a strong group of strategic talent and corporate partners across the region, including professional bodies and business groups, multinational and regional companies, and professional services organisations. The Centre also works in close collaboration with a range of regional social responsibility partners as part of its commitment to fulfilling one of the University’s principal missions in achieving positive social impact.

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre offers a dynamic portfolio of specialist part-time business master’s programmes including three MBA options, as well as the MA Educational Leadership in Practice, and MSc Financial Management. Alongside these, they have introduced a range of executive education short business courses (including Leading Digital Transformation; Managing Complex Business Challenges; Leading ESG and Sustainability; Finance for Non-Financial Leaders; Psychology of Leading People; Leading and Implementing Innovation; Data and AI for Leaders; Leading Major Projects).