In the presence of H.E. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, the university hosted the First UAE-Italy Bilateral Conference for Advanced Materials for the 21st Century from February 3-4, 2025. This distinguished scientific event was organized in collaboration with the University of Sassari in Italy. It marks the first bilateral conference between the two countries in the field of advanced materials and their applications. The two countries plan to host the conference every two years, alternating between them.



In his opening remarks, H.E. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh emphasized that "this conference is a significant milestone in scientific collaboration between the UAE and Italy," adding that "innovation in advanced materials opens unlimited horizons for developing technical solutions to address global challenges such as climate change, renewable energy, and healthcare." His Excellency further stated, "This event is not merely a scientific gathering but a platform for building bridges of cooperation, exchanging ideas, and strengthening sustainable partnerships between researchers from both countries. I hope this conference becomes a tradition, held every two years in rotation, fostering mutual research collaboration and advancing scientific progress globally."



The conference featured 24 prominent speakers from the UAE, Italy, and Germany, representing leading universities and research institutions. Among them were the United Arab Emirates University, New York University Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University, and the American University of Sharjah, alongside Italian universities such as the University of Sassari, University of Milan, and University of Padua, as well as Humboldt University from Germany. The conference drew a wide turnout, with more than 120 participants attending daily.



Prof. Yaser Greish, Conference Chair from the Department of Chemistry, welcomed the participants and attendees. Prof. Giulio Cerullo from the Polytechnic University of Milan delivered the keynote address on the first day of the conference, while Prof. Stefan Wuttke, Visiting Faculty Member at UAEU, gave the keynote on the second day.



The six scientific sessions covered various topics, including innovations in energy, environmental technologies, critical medical advancements, visual systems, electrical and magnetic applications, and the discovery of two-dimensional materials. A panel discussion on research collaboration between the two countries featured expert speakers, and a scientific publishing session was presented by Dr. Neville Compton, Editor-in-Chief at Wiley Publishing.



Two scientific poster sessions were organized on the side-lines of the conference, attracting more than 140 graduate students. These students had the opportunity to present their research to global experts, engage in discussions, and further develop their scientific expertise.



This conference reflects the United Arab Emirates University’s commitment to fostering innovation and scientific research, as well as its vital role in supporting international partnerships that contribute to advancements in research and development.

