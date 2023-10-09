The department has already achieved a major milestone with mega oil and gas shipment from Jebel Ali port to Iraq in the last month

Dubai, UAE: Zajel, a leading name in the logistics industry, has taken a strategic step towards cementing its position as the premier logistics partner for global clients. The company has announced the establishment of its new Freight Forwarding Department, which underlines its commitment to delivering world-class logistics solutions to its clients, covering air, sea and land transport.

The inaugural project for this newly minted department showcases Zajel’s dedication to handling complex operations on a grand scale. The company successfully transported a mega oil and gas shipment from Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates to Iraq's Umm Qasr Port, marking a significant milestone.

The mega shipment weighed approximately 500 tons, with a volume exceeding 5,000 cubic meters. Zajels freight forwarding department was successful in transporting the delicate shipment using a combination of break bulk, special equipments such as flat racks, open top containers, and standard containers. The consignment was made up of various oil and gas equipments such as modules, tools, pipes and other important apparatus vital to the energy sector. Some of the most advanced, technical equipments weighed more than 80 tons and exceeded the length of 22 meters

“Embarking on this exciting journey, we are proud to unveil Zajel's Freight Forwarding solutions. This strategic addition reflects our dedication to redefining the logistics landscape with innovation, reliability, and unmatched customer experience.” – Shaher Abu Hammor, Business Development Manager - Freight.

Zajel remains focused on leveraging its newly established Freight Forwarding Department to meet the region’s growing demand for logistics services. Positioning themselves as a strong and trusted logistics partner for various projects spanning across different industries, the company is committed to delivering tailored solutions that exceed expectations and contribute to successfully realizing ambitious ventures worldwide.

To facilitate further inquiries and potential collaborations, representatives from Zajel Logistics will be accessible for meetings during GITEX 2023 in Dubai, scheduled from October 16th to October 20th.

Launched in 2008, Zajel Courier Services is one of the UAE’s fastest-growing logistics and courier service companies. With over a decade of experience, the company has delivered over 42 m shipments covering over 200 countries. In addition to domestic courier services and e-commerce, the company also provides air, sea, and GCC road freight.

