This move signifies FTA’s commitment to push the boundaries of providing first-class service to their clientele, and a better work environment for members of their team.

Khalid Ali Al-Bustani, Director General of the UAE’s Federal Tax Authority comments, “The FTA is always looking for ways to challenge the norm and push the boundaries. We are constantly on the quest to improve the way we service our clients and work with our team members. Central Park Towers at DIFC is the perfect partner in bringing this philosophy to life due to its strategic location, as well as the range of incredible amenities the building offers. Our new office space not only empowers us to engage with our customers better, but also allows our employees a more inspiring work environment and helps them manage a better balance between professional and personal life.”

Arif Mubarak, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Arady Developments manages the iconic Central Park Towers at Dubai International Financial Centre. Commenting on the move, he says, “We are extremely humbled and delighted that Federal Tax Authorities HQ has expanded their offices within our property and now occupying more than 100,000 square feet making them one of the largest occupiers in the DIFC area. Central Park Towers is home to over 130 companies. Our buildings have been designed to provide a harmonious relationship between work and personal life. With our smart office layouts, three floors of retail outlets hosting over thirty brands, a plethora of restaurants offering diverse cuisines, high-end fitness centers, convenience stores, a nursery, and many other facilities in development, Central Park Towers, DIFC is proud to be promoting a desirable live-work environment to its tenants and guests.”

Central Park Towers at DIFC is one of the most sought-after office and event destinations in DIFC. It continues to attract tenants through their portfolio of premium office spaces, attractive and flexible lease terms, and the convenience of being in the heart of downtown. In addition, the space boasts a range of amenities for its tenants including access to a common lounge area, and free visitor parking for up to three hours. Central Park Towers, DIFC is more than just a residential and commercial office building. It also features unique event spaces that have catered to numerous activations for brands like YSL, Gov Games, Spartan Race, Gulf Business Awards, Kenzo, Pepsi, and Cavalli, to name a few.

