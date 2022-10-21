Abu Dhabi, UAE: Technology companies from the UAE are taking part in the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC) in Japan for the first time. Some of the world’s largest tech companies are participating in the event, which kicked off on 18 October.

The Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC) is the largest information technology and electronics exhibition and conference in Japan, which is held in October every year. The event serves as a platform for technology and electronics manufacturers to showcase their latest innovative technologies, and discuss the future of electronic technology.

During his visit to the UAE pavilion at CEATEC, His Excellency Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador of the UAE to Japan, said: “The UAE’s participation at CEATEC for the first time has a great significance as the event brings together the world’s leading technology companies. We are honoured to be part of this event, which contributes to strengthening cooperation and sheds light on the leading technology sector in UAE”.

Masaood Rahma Al Masaood, Member of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), representative of the UAE-Japan Society, and Chairman of the Emirates Angels Investors Association, said: “We are proud to witness the participation of the UAE’s leading technology companies in international forums, especially that the UAE is considered as the pioneer of technology in the Middle East. The UAE has solid relations with Japan, where the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached 125.2 billion dirhams in 2021. Our participation in CEATEC is an ideal opportunity to strengthen the relations between the two countries.”

On the sidelines of the event, an official delegation took part in meetings with leaders in the economy and technology industries. The delegation included Masaood Rahma Al Masaood; Dr. Khadija Al Ameri and Karl Magnus, members of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of Directors; Eng. Khalifa Al Jaziri Al Shehhi, Commercial Affairs Sector Advisor at the Ministry of Economy; Hamad Al Zaabi, Director of the Information Technology Department at the Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi; and Khalid Al Kaabi, Information Security Engineer at the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The delegation, led by Masaood Rahma Al Masaood, also met with His Excellency Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador of the UAE to Japan. His Excellency highlighted the solid relations between the UAE and Japan, and thanked the delegation for their visit, which coincides with the two countries’ 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, which started in May 1972.