Amman: McDonald’s, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Pi Pharma Intelligence, Bank al Etihad, Landmark hotel, Estarta, Jordan Kuwait are recognized as the top 8 best places to work in Jordan for 2023 according to the annual prestigious “Best Places to Work” certification program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to assess the quality of their people practices, learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.



McDonald’s Jordan was awarded the top position followed by Novo Nordisk, a leading global pharma organization. AstraZeneca came in the third followed by Pi Pharma Intelligence, a pharma intelligence company providing reliable pre-marketing insights into drug research, development, regulatory approvals, patents, manufacturing and market access. Bank al Etihad, a leading bank succeeded in achieving 5th position.



In light of the current business environment and talent shortages, Best Places to Work recent research and analysis has identified several critical differentiating factors of leading Jordanian organizations, it includes inspiring leadership, talent focus, community engagement and agility. This year, the top 8 companies demonstrated a strong employee care culture where an average of 85% of employees said they have a sense of pride in their work, that leadership team is inspiring, and that they feel good about the learning opportunities offered.



The program is partnering with Partner for Good (PfG) a Jordanian non-profit that is deeply committed to women and youth economic empowerment and driven by a vision of a world where people have the opportunity to live and prosper with dignity. PfG’s interventions are driven by four central themes: entrepreneurship and employment support, poverty alleviation, women empowerment, and mitigating climate change.



Mr. Waleed Tarawneh, PfG’s President and CEO noted "With immense pride, we witness Jordanian companies, demonstrating exceptional workplace excellence. We are impressed by their unwavering commitment to fostering a work environment that prioritizes transparency, creativity, and team spirit. The 2023 list of certified Jordanian companies stands out for its diversity, encompassing various sectors and company sizes. Coming year, we look forward to certifying more corporations that exemplify the merit and professionalism of Jordanian businesses."



About the Best Places to Work Program

Best Places to Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment .



For more information, please visit : www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

