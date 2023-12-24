Cairo: BSH, Schneider Electric, AstraZeneca, Mashreq Bank, Beko are recognized as the top 5 Best Places to Work in Egypt for 2023 according to the annual prestigious “Best Places to Work” certification program.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

BSH Egypt, an affiliate of the world's leading home appliance company, was awarded the top position followed by Schneider Electric egypt, an affiliate of the French multinational company providing energy and automation digital solutions. AstraZeneca, the affiliate of the global biopharmaceutical company, came in the third position. Mashreq bank, an affiliate of the leading UAE financial institution, came in the fourth position followed by Beko Egypt.

Despite the disruption seen over the last couple of years, the average level of engagement of the top 5 companies is 85% and this 5% higher compared to 2022 results. This is an elite group of employers in Egypt making sure that their employees are engaged and enjoy coming to work. Companies that made the list this year were recognized for their organization’s culture, including leaders acting with integrity and modeling the company's core values, a focus on sustainability and taking care of the community, and commitment to inclusion and diversity.

Every year in Egypt, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

