The fastest, most dynamic and most luxurious member of the Continental range

6.0 litre W12 engine, delivers 659 PS (650 bhp) and 900 Nm (664 lb.ft)

0-100 km/h in 3.6 secs, and topspeed 335 km/h

Sits atop the recently launched S and Azure ranges, and the Speed

Middle East: Bentley’s refreshed model portfolio is being crowned with a new ultimate version of the Continental GT Mulliner to sit at the pinnacle of the Continental family and two-door grand tourers. With enhancements to both its W12 engine and its advanced chassis shared with the GT Speed, the GT Mulliner W12 becomes the most powerful, and fastest, most dynamic and luxurious Continental GT yet created.

The new GT Mulliner W12 takes the best of all worlds to create the ultimate Continental GT combining the performance and dynamism of the Speed, the comfort of the recently-announced Azure, and the magic touch and artistic flair of Mulliner handcraftsmanship. Its W12 TFSI engine, handcrafted at Bentley’s carbon neutral factory in Crewe, delivers 659 PS (650 bhp) resulting in a top speed of 335 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. Electronic All-Wheel Steering enhances the dynamic nature of the Continental GT Mulliner W12 in each of the driving modes. The Mulliner-unique 22” wheel design features self-levelling badges, which ensure the Bentley ‘B’ remains vertical at all times.

The cabin of the Continental GT Mulliner W12 is one defined by luxury, and showcases a level of choice and customisation that only Mulliner can provide. A unique colour split is exclusive to the car, with a new combination of primary and secondary hide joined by a third colour through a flowing design line. A choice of 88 Piano wood veneers encourages further personalisation.

A customer can, of course, choose their own set of colours or specify the cabin colours and materials from the full suite of Bentley hide colours, veneers and stitching.

The Mulliner Driving Specification is also fitted as standard, bringing the “Diamond in Diamond” quilting to the seats, doors trims and rear quarter panels, now with both contrast and accent stitching running through the diamonds design. It takes almost 400,000 stitches to deliver this quilting across the cabin of the car, with each diamond containing exactly 712 individual stitches – each one precisely aligned to point to the centre of the diamond it creates. Developing the embroidery process to deliver this process alone took 18 months.

To the outside, a suite of exclusive exterior design features separate the Continental GT Mulliner from the rest of the family. At the front, the ‘Double Diamond’ matrix grille defines the new Mulliner signature style, complemented by matching front fender vents echoing the same silver and black design and with Mulliner branding.

The GT family now spans a range of models each with a different emphasis, to make the customer choice easier. The Azure range is for those prioritising wellbeing and on-board comfort, while those customers wishing to concentrate on driving pleasure can specify the new V8-powered GT S. Going one step further, the W12-powered Speed is the pure driver’s car, delivering exceptional dynamic performance and no expense to grand touring ability. Above all these sits the Mulliner.

The Continental GT Mulliner W12 truly is the ultimate combination of craftsmanship and performance. Available as both a coupe and a convertible, the car is the pinnacle definition of everything Bentley knows about making the best grand tourers in the world. For those wanting the luxury and comfort of a Mulliner model but with the character of a V8, the Continental GT Mulliner V8 remains available.

About Bentley:

Bentley Motors is the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world. The company’s headquarters in Crewe is home to all of its operations including design, R&D, engineering and production of the company’s three model lines, Continental, Flying Spur and Bentayga. The combination of fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology is unique to UK luxury car brands such as Bentley. It is also an example of high-value British manufacturing at its best.