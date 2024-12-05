Developer to showcase sustainable solutions that combine environmental responsibility with enhanced quality of life

Muscat, Oman – The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to showcase its leadership in sustainable living at the Luxury Property Show (LPS) in Shanghai, one of China’s premier events for luxury real estate. This participation marks the latest in a series of appearances at international and regional real estate exhibitions, reinforcing its position as a global model for net-zero living.

The Sustainable City – Yiti redefines the future of sustainable urban living. As the world’s first net-zero community aligned with the UN’s 2050 sustainability targets, it integrates cutting-edge solutions such as 100% renewable energy, comprehensive water recycling, and waste diversion from landfills.

Following its participation in prominent real estate events across UAE, Saudi, France, Germany, Greece, India, and Russia, The Sustainable City – Yiti continues to receive strong global interest, reflecting a growing demand for innovative and environmentally responsible community models. The rapid sell-out of Phase 1 underscores the appeal of its approach, while Phase 2 is already experiencing high demand.

“Our participation in LPS Shanghai is an exciting opportunity to share our innovative sustainability solutions with the Chinese market. With growing Chinese investment interest in Oman and the region, we look forward to demonstrating how The Sustainable City – Yiti combines environmental responsibility with economic benefits, providing a thriving and self-sufficient community that aligns with global sustainability goals,” said Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at The Sustainable City – Yiti.

Developed as a collaborative venture between Diamond Developers, a subsidiary of SEE Holding, and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), The Sustainable City – Yiti is setting a benchmark for sustainable community development in the region. Situated along Oman’s coastline near Muscat, it is poised to become the largest operational sustainable community in the area, with a vision to achieve the world’s first net-zero-emission city status by 2040. The project is anchored on six key pillars of sustainability - food, energy, water, products, mobility, and waste - and operates on 100% renewable energy. Additionally, it implements complete water recycling, ensures full waste diversion from landfills, and achieves 80% self-sufficiency in food production.

Construction of The Sustainable City – Yiti is progressing steadily, with full completion targeted for 2026. Following LPS Shanghai, the project will continue to expand its international presence with engagements at major real estate events planned for 2025, further promoting its innovative approach to sustainable urban living.

About The Sustainable City – Yiti

The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to be the first net zero emission community in the world, realizing the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City – Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Oman sea and is a joint venture between Diamond Developers, the masterminds behind The Sustainable City brand, and Oman Tourism Development Company, part of OMRAN Group.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

Expected to be completed in 2026, The Sustainable City – Yiti will span approximately one million square meters and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses and apartments. The city will feature state-of-the art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, a rehabilitation center for people of determination, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian center, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments under the Nikki Beach brand. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City – Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.