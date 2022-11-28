78.65% of Omani-sourced material used in the one million-square meter project construction during the last two quarters alone.

More than 58 SMEs in Oman have benefited from the works being undertaken at TSCY

Muscat, 28 November 2022: The Sustainable City-Yiti (TSCY), a development by Sustainable Development Investment Company (SDIC) - a partnership between Diamond Developers and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), has reaffirmed its commitment to the Sultanate.

The billion-dollar development aims to support the goals of the Oman Vision 2040, as well as the National Tourism Strategy, by creating a live-work-thrive city, that is green, energy efficient, and people-centric.

It is also playing an integral role in contributing to in-country value for the Sultanate, with 78.65% of Omani-sourced goods & materials being sourced in the past six months alone. More than 58 SMEs in Oman have also benefited from the works undertaken at TSCY in the last two quarters.

Scheduled to complete in 2025, the development has supported more than 1,800 jobs during construction, both direct and indirect, generating over 961,000-man hours to date.

Eng. Ammar Sulaiman Al Kharusi, Head of development at OMRAN Group said: “We are delighted to play our part in strengthening the economy of Oman, from the tourism sector to SMEs and the huge number of employment opportunities through this exciting project. Ours is a truly sustainable development in every sense of the word and by driving in-country value across the board, we are further contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Sultanate.”

TSCY will consist of 300 villas, 1,225 apartments and 132 luxury serviced apartments. The community also includes indoor and vertical farms, a central plaza with a mall, a school, a nursery, two hotels, a sports complex, medical clinics, an autism center, and an institute.

Home to 10,000 residents and visitors once complete, The Sustainable City - Yiti will be the largest operational sustainable community in the world, with ambitions to be the first Net Zero Carbon community in Oman by 2040. The city is designed to deliver measurable outcomes across all three pillars of sustainability: social, environmental, and economic, bringing forward the UN emission reduction targets for 2050.

The city follows the blueprint for low-carbon living that was pioneered by the first ‘The Sustainable City’, which opened in Dubai in 2016. The model ensures a reduction in carbon footprint, from design to operation, using disruptive innovation to achieve transformational societal change.

To learn more about The Sustainable City - Yiti, visit www.thesustainablecity-yiti.com/

