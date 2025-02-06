Muscat, Oman – The Sustainable City - Yiti, the region’s first city committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040, marked a significant milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony for its new hotel. This landmark development aligns with the city’s mission to create a sustainable, live-work-thrive community while advancing Oman’s Vision 2040.

The event was attended by senior representatives from Diamond Developers, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), and other key stakeholders, to celebrate the commencement of construction. The 4-star property will have 203 keys, including guest rooms and suites, as well as wheelchair-accessible rooms. The hotel will feature a range of facilities – including restaurants, a fitness club, a spa and wellness center, two meeting rooms and more.

“We are excited to break ground on this significant development, an integral part of our strategy to position The Sustainable City - Yiti as a world-class destination and a hub for sustainable living,” said Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at The Sustainable City – Yiti. “This project exemplifies our commitment to delivering sustainability-focused infrastructure that serves both residents and visitors. The hotel will not only provide premium accommodations but also reinforce the city’s sustainable ethos through its design, operations, and offerings.”

The development will seamlessly blend modern aesthetics with rich Omani cultural influences. It will cover a total area of approximately 15,748 sq. m and will have a built-up area (BUA) of 22,266 sq. m. The hotel will also integrate eco-friendly features to ensure harmony with its surroundings.

The addition of this new hotel represents a key step in establishing The Sustainable City - Yiti’s appeal as a vibrant, sustainable destination for residents and visitors alike. Beyond premium hospitality, the project aims to bolster Oman’s tourism sector, create numerous job opportunities, and showcase the nation’s leadership in sustainable development.

On track to start handovers by 2026, The Sustainable City - Yiti has already sold out of phase one of residential properties and with this vital community component, has kicked off the next phase of development. Once complete, the city will accommodate approximately 10,000 residents and visitors, setting a regional benchmark for eco-friendly urban living.

The city will feature state-of-the-art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian centre, and an additional hotel.

About The Sustainable City – Yiti

The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to be the first net zero emission community in the world, realizing the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City – Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Oman sea and is a joint venture between Diamond Developers, the masterminds behind The Sustainable City brand, and Oman Tourism Development Company, part of OMRAN Group.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

Expected to be completed in 2026, The Sustainable City – Yiti will span approximately one million square meters and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses and apartments. The city will feature state-of-the art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, a rehabilitation center for people of determination, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian center, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments under the Nikki Beach brand. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City – Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.