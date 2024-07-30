Dubai, UAE – Global climate technology company The Surpluss (Certified B Corp ™ ) has signed a collaborative partnership with Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities, a leading institution dedicated to the support and empowerment of People of Determination. The agreement aims to enhance collaboration between private sector companies for social cooperation, diversity in the workplace, and sustainable operations.

The partnership aims to enable higher commitment from the private sector to include People of Determination into the workforce, whilst finding opportunities sustainable collaboration, such as resource and knowledge sharing, to enhance awareness of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Rana Hajirasouli, founder of The Surpluss, explains: “Using our technology business as a force for good is one of our commitments as a Certified B Corp™. We are honored to be able to play a small role in the outstanding work that Al Noor Training Centre is already doing. We wanted to use this opportunity to allow companies within our network to access Al Noor for collaborations, using the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as their North Star. Social sustainability should be at the forefront of climate-related efforts and can provide an opportunity for organizations to enhance the breadth of their diversity and inclusion (D&I) policies, as well as engage with the centre in novel ways that make business sense, moving away from a CSR approach into more holistic engagements with longevity in mind.”

The Surpluss operates a sustainability platform that connects, mobilizes, and distributes excess resources and materials such as textiles, packaging, vacant transportation and warehouse space, and scrap metal, turning cost-centres into revenue streams by offering small business access to such products at affordable rates. This not only reduces waste sent to landfills, but also offsets carbon emissions spent in the manufacturing, supply, transport, and distribution of new products and resources.

Ranjini Ramnath, Director of Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities said ‘We at Al Noor are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Surpluss. We commend the Surpluss team for their patience and dedication in understanding our unique challenges and devising innovative solutions. We eagerly anticipate implementing these ideas to maximize the benefits for our students.’

Founded in 1981 with 8 children, the Al Noor Training Centre for People of Determination now supports more than 210 students from over 30 nations. It offers personalized programs for children and young adults with diverse physical and cognitive challenges, using Trans-Disciplinary Assessment and Intervention methods. The comprehensive curriculum includes training, therapies, vocational training, co-curricular activities, and satellite programs. The facility, donated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and inaugurated in 2007, features advanced technology, bright classrooms, a gym, an auditorium, a pool, and a playground.