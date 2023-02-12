Medialinks, the leading digital agency focused on Performance, Ecommerce, and SEO, is proud to announce their recent win of the ClearCorrect account. ClearCorrect – an invisible aligner company, is a subsidiary of The Straumann Group, a dental company with a global reputation for delivering high-quality products and services.

ClearCorrect Aligners are now available in the UAE, thanks to the partnership with Al Hayat Pharmaceuticals. This strategic partnership will help ClearCorrect reach a wider audience, making their products more accessible to people in the UAE who are looking for a solution to straighten their teeth and improve their oral health and appearance.

"At The Straumann Group, we are dedicated to providing high-quality dental products that improve the lives of people, with the launch of our Orthodontic Aligner portfolio ClearCorrect in UAE, we aim to revolutionise the market with our innovative products" said Miss. Gunjan Gupta, Head of Ortho – MEA at The Straumann Group.

"ClearCorrect is a global leader and offers clear aligners that are loved by consumers, leveraging Straumann's research and experience to deliver high-quality products. With the launch of ClearCorrect in the UAE, people in the region now have access to an effective solution for improving their oral health and appearance.” Said Dr. Khalid Yaghi at Al Hayat Pharmaceuticals.

The partnership between Medialinks and ClearCorrect will focus on creating a strong online presence and increase brand awareness, ultimately driving sales and growth for ClearCorrect in the region.

In conclusion, the launch of ClearCorrect in the UAE is a major milestone for Straumann Group, Al Hayat Pharmaceuticals, and Medialinks.

"We are honoured to be a part of this exciting launch and bring our expertise in digital marketing to the table," said Zeeshan Sajid Amin, CEO of Medialinks. "Our goal is to create a strong online presence for ClearCorrect and help increase brand awareness, driving sales and growth in the region."

-Ends-

About Medialinks

Medialinks is a UAE born digital agency, specializing in Performance Marketing, Ecommerce Websites, and SEO. The agency recently released a report on the key trends which will affect growth of Ecommerce in 2023 which can be downloaded from: https://themedialinks.com/ecommerce-and-digital-trends-2023/

About Straumann Group

Straumann Group researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic and preventative dentistry. Clear Correct is a revolutionary product by Straumann Group, it is clear aligner system used to straighten teeth as an alternative to traditional braces.