Muscat: The Smart Electrification and Automation (SEA) Sector at the Zubair Corporation, represented by Zubair Electric Group & Federal Electric participated in Ru’ya, Careers UAE Redefined. The 3-day exhibition, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, helps Emirati youth prepare for their future careers by offering skills development and networking opportunities.

The Ru’ya Career fair hosted a series of events, career-defining discussions, live performances, interactive workshops, and opportunities to engage with leading employers. The showcase helps Emirati youth prepare for their future careers by offering skill development and networking opportunities.

Haitham Al Hamdani, Human Resource Sector Head for Smart Electrification and Automation said, “Our participation is a culmination of our commitment to promote sustainable development in the United Arab Emirates by supporting Emirati youth and directing them towards successful internship leading into employment. This falls in line with the National Employment Strategy 2031 aimed at supporting the government’s efforts to build a knowledge-based economy.”

“The exhibition is a vital platform for discovering and attracting young talent, as young people represent the foundation of achieving success for an economy. Ru’ya hosts skilled young nationals with companies across sectors to construct comprehensive roles suited to their calibre. We hope to continue our pathway of sustainable development to support the economic success of the United Arab Emirates”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarah Safer, Human Resource Specialist at Zubair Electric in the United Arab Emirates said, “As an Emirati national, I take personal pride in our participation at the Ru’ya Careers UAE 2023 as we seek to attract and develop Emirati talent within a variety of roles. We aim to provide extensive training and employment opportunities for the selected candidates that will enhance operations within both the companies. This in turn will contribute to the vision of the Smart Electrification & Automation sector of at The Zubair Corporation.”

With a rich history of over 50 years, Zubair Electric Group is a well-established organisation specialising in electrification and automation, and its expertise lies in providing comprehensive and sustainable solutions to meet the increasing demand for energy. The company’s client base is diverse, encompassing various sectors including utilities, industries, railways, infrastructure development, data centres, information, and communication technology (ICT), commercial, and residential. The company's focus on electrification and automation in correlation with its extensive experience along with major global technology partners, offers a wide range of products, systems, and services that enable efficient and effective management of electrical systems and processes.

Federal Electric, on the other hand, is an ISO 9001 group of original equipment manufacturing units established in 1999. The company is an industry expert in designing and manufacturing Power & Distribution Transformers, Oil Filled, Dry Type Cast Resin, Package / Kiosk Unit Substations, Special Transformers, Switchgear, Busways and Cables. Its products are designed, manufactured & tested to comply with national and international standards including IEC-60076 / IEC-60076-11 / IEC-62271 / ANSI C57 / BS-171.