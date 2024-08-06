Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition, Alam Al Iktisaad magazine is proud to announce the upcoming launch of the second annual Dhofar Forum on August 19, 2024 at the prestigious Millennium Resort Salalah, under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar.

The forum will delve into the topic "Prospects for Economic Development in Dhofar Governorate." This significant event is a testament to national endeavours aimed at propelling the development of the governorate and bolstering its competitive edge in alignment with the goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

The forthcoming edition of the Dhofar Forum will spotlight the imperative of economic integration and collaboration across diverse sectors to bolster ongoing initiatives by relevant authorities in elevating the competitiveness of Dhofar Governorate. Central to the discussions will be leveraging the region's comparative advantages to drive development and economic progress, ultimately contributing to the realisation of Oman Vision 2040 objectives.

Key highlights of the forum will include a comprehensive review of notable developments and strategies pertaining to the governorate's progress, along with plans and programs designed to harness its comparative advantages for sustainable economic advancement. Emphasis will be placed on fostering integration and partnerships among sectors to unleash economic potential, with a keen focus on the pivotal role of the private sector in supporting governmental endeavours and executing ambitious national plans and initiatives.

The Dhofar Forum presents a unique opportunity for the private sector and stakeholders to grasp the evolving landscape of the governorate, adapt to emerging trends, and actively contribute to driving economic growth within Dhofar Governorate. By accentuating the region's appeal as a prime business, project, and investment destination, the forum aims to solidify Dhofar's standing within the economic sphere.

A diverse array of sectors, including logistics, tourism, real estate, energy, industry, financial services, transportation, healthcare, education, and startups, will be underscored for their pivotal roles in fostering sustainable growth within the governorate.

Through engaging discussions, interactive dialogues, and exploration of cooperative avenues, the forum endeavours to catalyse positive transformations within the governorate's economic ecosystem. Deliberations will extend to identifying solutions to challenges that could potentially impede integration and partnership prospects within the region.

The forum’s agenda will feature keynote addresses, insightful working papers, and visual presentations. The opening session will include a special dialogue with His Highness the Governor of Dhofar, encompassing various pertinent topics such as the Governor's Office's role in promoting integration and partnership among institutions, strategies for effective governance, decentralisation, and empowering governors to bolster sustainable economic development alongside collaborative efforts with the private sector.

As an inclusive platform, the Dhofar Forum anticipates participation from a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including government officials, decision-makers, industry experts, entrepreneurs, major investors, government entities, and startups. The main dialogue session will scrutinise the theme – ‘Dhofar Governorate exploring sectoral contributions to enhancing competitiveness, local business system requirements for economic advancement, and the pivotal roles of industrial hubs, logistics, and renewable energy in achieving sustainable growth.

Acknowledging outstanding contributions, the forum will honour leading companies, initiatives, and projects that have significantly contributed to community support and In-Country value enhancement within the governorate.

Expected to draw over 150 representatives from government institutions, public entities, businesses across various sectors, small and medium enterprises, and professional domains, the Dhofar Forum is poised to be a pivotal gathering fostering collaboration and innovation.

The Dhofar Forum is organised with the support of entities including Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OCCI), Dhofar Municipality, Madayn, Industrial Innovation Academy, Ithca Group, Oman Industrialists Association and Tibiaan Real Estate for Ajwa Salalah project. It’s distinguished sponsors includes the strategic partner, Muscat Overseas Group, and support partners including Dhofar International Development and Investment Company (DIDIC), Khedmah, Dhofar Insurance Company, Bima Oman, Credit Oman, Gulf Mushroom and the Automotive partner, Changan Auto.