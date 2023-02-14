Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The second day of the 19th edition of the International Property Show (IPS 2023) featured the event’s HIGH-LEVEL CONFERENCE, which aimed to shed light on the sectors of real estate and construction and was attended by an elite group of real estate industry experts, specialists, and pioneers.

The Conference’s first panel, entitled “Real Estate Leaders’ Perspective on The Development Sector; Opportunities, Threats, Regulations, and Technology”, was moderated by Tarek Ramadan, IPS Director, along with the panellists Farouq Mohamad, President & Director, Silverline Realty, Sailesh Israni, Managing Director, Sun and Sands Development, Iyad Ramadan, Real Estate Manager, Ned Investments LLC, and Atef Rahman, Founder & President, ORO24 Developments.

The panel discussed the UAE’s real estate realities and fast development over the recent decade. Also at the panel, renowned experts have provided their vision of the real estate sector’s challenges and available opportunities and presented their conviction that this sector will be an economic growth driver a line of reasoning that is substantiated by the sub-sectors’ current rising growth.

Participants in the panel also looked forward to seeing IPS contribute to helping property investors identify the indices and status of the nation’s real estate industry, and understand the sector’s solidity. The panelists also hoped that the real estate sector will attract investors from all over the world due to its multiple investment opportunities.

The second panel, entitled “Digital Transformation: Technology and the Transformation of the Property Sector”, was moderated by Mr. Samit Sheth, Digital Transformation Lead for the Middle East and Africa, JLL Mena along with the panelists Dr. Nour ElDeen ElSerougy, Chief Executive Officer, HRE Properties, Mr. Scott Bond, UAE Country Manager, Property Finder, Mr. Hamza Betraoui, Managing Director, Land Sterling, Mr. Rami AlSridi, Founder & CEO, iOWN Group, Mr. Dave Albano Chief Marketing Officer, Duke VR

Participants in the panel discussed the multiple cutting-edge, smart solutions and innovations which will have a considerable impact on the entire real estate sector, including such aspects as construction, sales & delivery transactions, how technology is transforming the property sector and enhancing customers’ experience, Prop-tech, Latest trends in CRM, AI, Data Analytics, Digital Sales, Drones, augmented reality, e-KYC, and e-AML.

The 3rd Panel Discussion, entitled “Pioneers of Real Estate Views on the Market Outlook and Buyers' Behavior”, was moderated by Mr. Ali Hamze, Marketing Advisor & CIM Mentor, with the panelists Mr. Husni Al Bayari, Chairman and Founder, D&B Properties, Mr. Gaurav Aidasani, Founder & Director, House Real Estate Broker, Mr. Charlie Bannan, Sales Director, Haus & Haus Real Estate, and Ms. Ana Gazzara, CEO, Gazzara Global Group.

The panelists discussed the major challenges that face buyers during the purchase process, how property agents promote and sell their properties in a way that does not conflict with property developers’ efforts, the part that technology is playing in enhancing the selling process, and, thereby, cutting costs and boosting performance quality.

On the sidelines of IPS 2023, nine MOUs were signed with several local and global organizations to boost cooperation, exchange experiences, and hold mutual meetings, aiming to take the real estate industry to the next level. The MOUs were signed with several institutions and organizations, including Miami Realtors, Property Network Partnership, Society of Engineers, FIABCI India, Russian Business Council, Ukrainian Business Council, CEO Clubs Network, and AMPSI.

On the third day of IPS, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) will organize the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Congress, which is a global summit for young, career-focused real estate professionals who aspire to keep abreast of the latest tools, resources, and networking opportunities in the real estate industry. The summit will enable these young professionals to compete with other young professionals from all over the world to explore, test and execute new ideas to address the current and future challenges that impact workflows in addition to empowering young professional leaders and change-makers in the global community. The YPN Global Congress will comprise 5 activities — YPN Challenge, YPN Projects, YPN Ideas, YPN Connections, and YPN Tube.

The International Property Show (IPS) is an annual real estate event that is organized by Strategic Exhibitions & Conferences under the patronage of the Dubai Land Department (DLD). The event is a unique platform for promoting real estate in the Middle East to local and global markets. IPS 2023 takes place from 12th to 14th February 2023 with more than 120 exhibitors participating from more than 40 countries all over the world.