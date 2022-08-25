UAE, Dubai: Building a thriving city on Mars may not be in the cards yet for the real world, but Everdome, the most hyper-realistic metaverse, is set to make it happen when the project launches their Alpha version this year. Thanks to deep scientific input from a dedicated specialist lab informing all aspects of the Everdome experience, players will be able to immerse themselves into playful and realistic environment as is possible.

Everdome's approach to creating a truly captivating metaverse environment combines elements such as advanced scientific research on Martian geology and material sciences, deep knowledge of space architecture and engineering, space mission architecture, and cutting-edge 3D design, amongst others.

The project draws on the expertise of its resident Space Architecture Consultant, Leszek Orzechowski. As well as being a renowned space researcher and winner of multiple awards, including the ESA Moon Challenge, Marsception, and the Mars Colony Design competition, Orzechowski is the founder of Space is More, a project focused on space architecture and engineering.

Orzechowski is the Director of the LunAres Research Station lab in Poland, where he works with leading global space agencies and astronauts to learn more about the many aspects of space exploration, and lends this knowledge to the Everdome metaverse.

According to Orzechowski, it isn't just Everdome that can benefit from current and ongoing research - Everdome itself could foster better understanding of how future Mars colonies may function.

"From a scientist's perspective, I'm eager to see how people will act in the metaverse, how behavior and social interactions change as the human community merges reality with virtual existence," said Orzechowski. "Seeing how people interact within Everdome may even contribute towards our approach to future Mars colonies. Data from the metaverse can give us an understanding of how humanity could adapt to living in space, which could prove invaluable to the future of space exploration."

To give Everdome players an even more in-depth experience, Genesis NFT T1 holders have been invited to participate as crew members for the first Space Habitat mission at the LunAres Station. The mission will simulate life on a distant world, giving participants a real-life taste of what life in the Everdome’s metaverse would be like. Over three days, including two nights, crew members will live through the simulated challenges of a mission to Mars, including limited resources, equipment, communication, and environmental stressors.

Rob Gryn, CEO and Founder of Everdome, said: "This is a real-life, analog astronaut experience that gives our players a fully immersive, unparalleled feel for the environment we're creating in Everdome. By integrating an expert such as Leszek into our team, we're able to deliver above and beyond anything that's existed before in the metaverse worlds, taking Everdome one step further into the world of hyper-realism. This level of deep knowledge, based in solid research and scientific understanding, combined with impeccably realistic graphics, will make Everdome an absolutely unmissable experience for everyone to enjoy."

Built on Unreal Engine 5, Everdome will deliver a slick real-world-extended experience - pulling on the talents and vision of renowned concept artists, game creators, 3D designers, Hollywood VFX specialists, urban planning professionals, a development team that has been delivering graphics and effects for more than a decade, and a marketing team that has already found bounds of success in numerous industries.

Everdome's Phase 1 includes the pre-launch phase, set in Hatta, during which users can explore the launch room and learn more about space exploration and the journey to come. Phases 2 and 3 continue the Everdome journey, from mission launch and life aboard the vessel, through to landing and settling on Mars.

