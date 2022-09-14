Dammam, Saudi Arabia: Latest innovations and adoption of new technologies within the maritime sector are at the top of the agenda of the 3rd edition of the Saudi Maritime Conference. The event aims to present the most prominent developments related to accelerating digital transformation and adopting advanced technological solutions in all operations within the sector.

The conference that will be held on September 28 & 29, 2022 at Dhahran Expo in Dammam aims to provide the optimum ways to open broad horizons for developing business models whilst exploring opportunities to employ big data capabilities and smart technology solutions within the maritime sector.

Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects & Services, DNV Maritime said: “Ships and offshore-related units have been transformed into sophisticated sensor hubs and data generators, producing, and transmitting information from anywhere, even in real time. Connectivity is also reinforced thanks to satellite communications’ innovations, and therefore, an increased amount of data can be transferred at the lowest cost possible. Cloud-based technologies, such as big data platforms and digital twin technologies, are currently gaining ground, while having a significant effect on how vessels, offshore units and their machinery are designed and built, as well as, on how the industry handles information.”

“Decarbonisation and digitalisation are transforming the maritime industry. Through collaboration we can shape solutions that bring value to all stakeholders of the maritime community, globally. And we believe that the upcoming Saudi Maritime Conference is the best platform to help enable these solutions, especially as the Kingdom is experiencing a renaissance in building its maritime capabilities and infrastructures,” Shehab added.

Industry leaders believe that there is an increasing need to employ big data solutions within the maritime sector by adopting artificial intelligence technology to help the sector keep pace with the general trend of digitisation in other logistics sectors, especially in the fields of air and land freight. This need has emerged significantly during the pandemic and the impact of digitisation, remote-control tools, and the sector’s sustainability.

Les Shortall, Director of Market Development, Maritime, Inmarsat said: “Digitalisation continues to be a driver for enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability in the maritime industries, also benefiting the welfare of those working at sea. With demand for digital services accelerating dramatically through the pandemic, prompt, reliable and highly efficient data connections are indispensable to accessing cloud services and Big Data applications. Inmarsat’s high-efficiency and high-performance communication solutions are helping to transform the shipping industry and creating the ecosystem for artificial intelligence, greater automation, remote support and proactive maintenance to thrive. We have greatly appreciated the dynamic and collaborative approach taken by maritime authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where connectivity is always a priority. We would like to acknowledge the drive shown by the Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) and Bahri - which manages the world's largest fleets of crude oil tankers. By participating in this event, we look forward to continuing to exchange views, visions and experiences in this significant market.”

The third edition of the Saudi Maritime Conference is witnessing an unprecedented turnout and record participation from government agencies and major international and regional companies. This edition is the first to be organised in person after the pandemic and the recovery of global economies from its unprecedented effects on the supply chain. The event is organised under the strategic guidance of its co-founders the Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) and Bahri, with the participation of DP World, ATCO, Al-Tamimi and Associates, Red Sea Gateway Terminal, in addition to Ince, Inmarsat and over 50 other leading maritime organisations.

Chris Morley, Group Director – Maritime Events, Informa Markets, said: “Our main goal is to support those contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and help highlight the unlimited potential of the Kingdom, which is located at the heart of international trade routes linking Asia, Africa and Europe. Therefore, we are keen to gather the most important and forward-thinking solutions providers in the world under one roof, to enhance the integration of technology solutions and provide comprehensive digital systems for the maritime sector. The conference represents a golden opportunity to establish strategic partnerships between service providers, investors, and local governments, to promote sustainable development and achieve a qualitative leap that contributes to a sector that aspires to lead in the fields of artificial intelligence and technology.”