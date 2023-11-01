A testament to the bank’s commitment to its clients to offer unique experiences

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) announced today its new partnership agreement with Real Madrid CF. This collaboration aims to introduce unique customer experiences to the bank’s customers.

At the official signing ceremony, SAIB emphasized that this agreement would allow it to connect with Real Madrid fans in Saudi Arabia and enable SAIB customers to have access to unique experiences.

The partnership is part of SAIB’s commitment to be a leader in clients’ rewards.

About SAIB

The Saudi Investment Bank, a Saudi joint-stock company, has been established pursuant to the Royal Decree No. M/31 dated 23 June 1976 (corresponding to 25 Jumada Al-Thani 1396H.) and started its business on 16 March 1977 (corresponding to 25 Rabie Awwal 1397H.) SAIB has also established successful joint-ventures and subsidiaries to cater to the needs for investment banking, share trading, asset management, leasing, mortgages, insurance and credit cards.

The shareholders of SAIB, a publicly listed company, include the General Organisation for Social Insurance, the Public Pension Agency, other Saudi public and private institutions as well as Saudi Individuals.

About Real Madrid Football Club

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 121 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (14) and basketball (11) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with more than 500 million followers on social media, and is for the fourth year in a row the most valuable football club in Europe according to The European Elite 2022 report. Real Madrid is the most valuable football brand in the world for Brand Finance for the fourth year in a row. More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at www.realmadrid.com, the most visited football club website for the sixth consecutive year.